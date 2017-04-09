Junk Presents: Monki & Friends

Once again, Junk brought us yet another stellar event. With Monki closing ‘The Warning’ U.K. Tour at Junk last weekend, Southampton was in for another treat. Starting off her tour at Fabric earlier this year, you already knew that it was going to be a night to enjoy.

Starting 2017 with big names on her BBC Radio1 show, it was Monki’s turn to reveal the dates of ‘The Warning’ tour; a 6-date circuit that saw her close at Junk. Over March and the beginning of April, she travelled the length of the country to appear at venue. And I’m sure they were as pleased with what was produced, if Southampton’s reaction was anything to go by. She has also made appearances at festivals, both on our home soil and abroad, including Hideout and Sonar.

So what about the night? Although few of Southampton’s university students had already left for the Easter break, the night proves that no matter whether you’re a student or a local, Junk can attract any person to its events. Recruiting Will Acres and Eli Brown to help her out, Monki produced an incredible night full of an array of techno and house tracks.

Junk seemed in awe. That’s the only way to describe it. With a insane sound system, that allowed you to feel every pulse of the music, Junk was in a trance. The energy was contagious. There was no way you could escape it. Accompanied with an electric light show, you couldn’t help but feel the buzz from every direction.

After playing a lengthy 90 minute set, you seemed to wonder where the time had gone. Monki produced an thoroughly entertaining night for all those in attendance. As Eli Brown followed up her set until the very end at 4 in the morning, there was simply no let down. When the lights came on, there was a mutual feeling amongst the audience, who were yearning to stay. The night was that enjoyable, that you wanted to stay an extra hour just to enjoy the music that little bit more.

Again, Junk continue to proves that it can produce a cracking night out in Southampton!

If you weren’t you there, you missed a crazy night. But if you’re interested in any of Junk’s future events, check them out below: