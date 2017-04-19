Hacks to Conquer 2017

Brexit. Trump. Harambe. Dissertation deadline. Words that strike fear into many of our hearts. After many of us differed on our opinion of 2017, with many wishing that New Years Eve would come sooner than it did, and projecting our relief that 2017 was finally over. We all hope that this year will be better than the last, hoping that this year will be our year. Instead of making resolutions that the majority have most probably broken within the first few weeks, days, or even hours of the new year, we’re giving you some ideas to work towards- to make sure that you really live life to the fullest in 2017.

So you’re in your twenties. The prime of your life. Full of excitement and anticipation, but there’s just something you can’t get the grip of. Or you feel as though you won’t be able to do what you want to do. Whether that may be travel the world, manage to get that dream job of yours once you’re straight out of uni, or do as many things on your bucket list before you feel your time has run out, and you’re strapped into the onset of real life. Yes, you may shudder at the thought. But one day it will come.

So in the mean time, we can give you some ideas about what to do now, so you can chill later.

Save up

Yes, I know it may be arduous and extremely difficult. Especially since our student loan doesn’t go too far nowadays. But we’re not talking about putting stacks of fifty pound notes to the side, or saving all of your money, and only spending money when you’ve managed to go without a solid meal for three days. Get yourself an empty sweet jar, to fill if you find yourself with spare change. Whether you find your pockets lined with the odd pound coin, or hundreds of pennies, you can put these in the jar. You’ll be surprised about how much you can save.

Boost your work prospects

Because that’s what you’re here for, right? To put your professional development first. And have the occasional drink, yes, we all do it. Find opportunities through your faculty, subject society, and even the Union. Even if you’re not entirely sure about what you want to do, there is no harm in just trying something out.

Travel

As cliché as it sounds at this age, there is no time like the present. Take a long haul trip, take a weekend trip. You don’t have to go far. Southampton is located near both the New Forest and South Downs, if you want a long walk in the crisp country air. You could visit the plethora of surrounding cities. Or if you’re feeling a little bit more adventurous, hop on a plane at Southampton Airport and go across the seas. Or up north, if you really fancy.

Look after yourself

This means your mind and body. And whilst this means you might have to force yourself to eat some vegetables, it won’t be as awful as you may think. Take time to de-stress, whether that means removing yourself for everything around you and having some well-deserved “me time”. You don’t have to spends hundreds on a gym membership, or organic “super-foods”, some of which you can’t even pronounce the name. You could try to give up smoking. Which for some is easier said than done. Take everything in moderation. Have that chocolate if you want to. But don’t bog yourself down. Remember to keep calm over your work, you don’t need to work yourself up. Take your time. Make time for yourself, or just simply take a break.