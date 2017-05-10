Latest
Credit: James Eddington

Southampton’s Dissertation Photos: The Official Ranking

By on Features News


The dissertations are in and final years are busy uploading their hand-in photos: it’s a rite of passage. But, the same image pops up time and time again: Someone holding up their dissertation in front of Hartley and grinning, or a selfie, usually combined with a caption addressing how many sleepless nights they had. You know the type. However, some dissertation photos are ACTUALLY quite imaginative. So, this is your official ranking of all the dissertation photos from 2016-17. Here we go…

6. A really well-timed photo. Impressive! Definitely the best jumping dissertation pic we saw on Instagram. But it doesn’t quite cut it to the top.

Thesis finally submitted 🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽#universityofsouthampton #phdthesis

A post shared by Ibrahim (@ihemadeh) on

5. Boomerang bum wiggle. Check out those hashtags.

4. Sassy Boomerang teamed with an excellent pun.

handed in the dissertation, hope it's not disso-pointing #byebuilding58

A post shared by Whitney Abigail (@whitneyxabigail) on

3. The acrobatic approach. Are you a Vixen by any chance?

Splits & Diss📝✅🎉

A post shared by Vikki Allan (@vikki_allan) on

2. About to drop the hottest dissertation of 2017.

#Diss goes out to all my fans

A post shared by William Rainbow (@williamr2207) on

  1. The icing on the cake.

Screw dissertations… literally 😂#Furzedown #comfortablewithoursexuality

A post shared by James Eddington (@jameseddington95) on

Have a photo you think could rival these? Send them over to editor@soton.ac.uk

Leave A Reply