COMMON PEOPLE – More than Music 

This weekend is set to be one of the biggest weekends in Southampton, as we welcome Common People for the third year running. It’s a festival that was founded by the organisers of Bestival and the Isle of Wight Festival; so expectations are running high.

The thing that is special about Common People is that it has more to offer than a classic music festival. It creates a magical atmosphere filled with food stalls, fairground rides as well as the live music from an array of well-known acts. The headliners this year are Sean Paul and Pete Tong.

Like previous years the festival ground will be vibrant and appealing – the perfect Instagram moment no doubt. The site will be decorated with flags, designed by the visual artist Angus Watt to create images of power, beauty and grace. Also, there’ll be the Bigtopmania Kids Theatre and Circus roaming around the site, to add a little of the unexpected to the day. And if the live music on stage isn’t enough, from the streets of Salvador comes the Batala Portsmouth (an afro-Brazilian Samba Reggae drumming band). They definitely will not be easy to miss!

One of the biggest attractions is the World’s Largest Bouncy Castle, as we’re all kids at heart right? The previous record holder for the World’s Largest Bouncy Castles measured a mere 19m long, by 19m wide by a height of 12m. But Common People’s one measures a whopping 23.8m in length, 20.7m wide – holding 100 festival goers at once. The highest turret on the bouncy castle is 12.8m high, which is three times the height of the Berlin Wall.

And for the foodies in us, there’s a multi-cultural collection of food stalls to whet our appetites! If like me food is always on your mind, here’s a round-up of some of the food stalls that will be at Common People this weekend:

Kwackers Duck Wraps

Southsea’s Pie and Vinyl

Pallaria

Green Pepper, Red Tomato

Caribbean Jerk

The Pudding Stop

Flaming Cactus

Meatcure

Tenth hole on the go

All in all, it promises to be a festival not to disappoint and with the sun forecast for the weekend – why not head on down?

Tag your photos with @WessexScene for your chance to be featured on our Instagram!