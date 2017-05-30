Common People – All That Glittered

This weekend, Wessex Scene was at Common People scouting out the most inventive and eye-catching outfits. We were looking for more than the classic festival wear: we wanted show stopping outfits. And Southampton didn’t disappoint! The ‘common’ theme across the male and female fashion was glitter, glitter and more glitter! We saw it everywhere – from eyeshadow, to beards, to coats to jumpsuits. Now, I know that we’re all not that adventurous with our clothes…so next time you go to a festival accessorise with glitter and you’ll have nailed festival fashion!

Styling a beautiful head piece!

All images credit to Alice Hearing.