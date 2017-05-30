Latest
Credit: Common People 2017

Common People – All That Glittered

By on Features


This weekend, Wessex Scene was at Common People scouting out the most inventive and eye-catching outfits. We were looking for more than the classic festival wear: we wanted show stopping outfits. And Southampton didn’t disappoint!  The ‘common’ theme across the male and female fashion was glitter, glitter and more glitter! We saw it everywhere – from eyeshadow, to beards, to coats to jumpsuits. Now, I know that we’re all not that adventurous with our clothes…so next time you go to a festival accessorise with glitter and you’ll have nailed festival fashion!

A show stopping glittery jumpsuit!

 

Two sisters in outfits crafted especially for Common People.

 

A glittery beard!

 

Harry Potter style!

 

Another show-stopping jumpsuit!

 

If only my hair was that bright …

 

Styling a beautiful head piece!

Glittery hair, why not?

 

 

Glittery glasses!

 

A floor length glittery coat!

 

And last but not least – a shark hat!

All images credit to Alice Hearing.

Deputy Editor 2016 -2017. I'm a Geography student here at Southampton. Also, an avid adventurer; who is always up for discovering somewhere whether it's new or old.

