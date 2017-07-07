Bitesize Happiness: A University Love Story

Seven years after meeting at the University of Southampton as international students, Nafi Cabacaba and Ӧzden Bardak tie the knot!

Nafi, a mechanical engineering student and Özden, an accounting and finance student, both attended the University of Southampton in 2006 where they fell in love. Seven years later they have just had their wedding day this week at Korineum Golf and Beach resort in their home country of Cyprus.

They can be seen pictured here on their way to make their vows, which they did alongside other Southampton alumni, Suleyman Avcan, Mehmet Eminağa, Mustafa Alas, Ceren tel Kunter, Aysu Çırakoğlu , Selin Altınoğlu and Suleyman Edip.

We wish the happy couple all the best for their bright future together, or as they say in Turkish: ‘Mutlu olmalari dilegiyle’.