Credit: _Lois__ via Instagram

Bestival 2017: Year of Colour – Best Dressed

By on Features Lifestyle


Bestival is a four-day themed boutique music festival that, up until this year, has been held at Robin Hill Country Park on the Isle of Wight. The lineup this year included Pet Shop Boys, The XX, Laura Mvula, Dizzee Rascal, Rag’N’Bone Man, Wiley, Annie Mac, A Tribe Called Quest and Lucy Rose amongst many more. The theme this year was Colour.

This year, Bestival relocated to Lulworth Estate in Dorset. Rob Da Bank, the mastermind behind Bestival, reasoned this to be because of a “wobbly economy“. Although the move engendered some contention, I spoke to fancy-dress clad festival-goers about their opinions on the new site, which were largely positive. That being said, it’s hard not to be happy when there is a blow-up smiling Kanye West float juxtaposed inside a rainbow, gracing the centre of the arena. Here is my list of attendees who were most dedicated to the Colour theme, in no particular order:

    Credit: Farihah Choudhury

 

  1. Tom, London.

Originally from Wales (As demonstrated by a tentative reveal of his crotch area) Tom took the brave decision to wear an unashamedly non-waterproof, spectacularly brightly pigmented poncho in fierce loyalty to the theme despite the impending collapse of the clouds. When asked about the new site:

“It’s alright when it’s wet, but even better when it’s dry!”

 

Credit: Farihah Choudhury

 

2. Emily and Kevin

I bumped into this silk-wearing, top hat-donning pair who looked immune to the mud when trudging through the campsite. Kevin, a previous Bestival attendee said of the site: “It is on the same level as usual, if not better!” But he lamented about the camaraderie on the Isle of Wight where, allegedly “Everyone drinks 24/7 because you’re on an island” However, clearly this didn’t deter Kevin, Desperado in hand at 2pm. You go Kevin!

Credit: Farihah Choudhury

 

 

 

 

3. Lauren

Lauren caught my eye as she rocked a glittery tassled skirt with a sturdy wind-breaker in true British weather-attuned spirit. “Loving it apart from the rain, but that can’t be helped!”

 

 

Credit: Farihah Choudhur

4. Kayley, Bournemouth

 

Jazzed up in coloured marble leggings and full-body tassels, Kayley stood out to me amongst the grey portaloo backdrop. A previous Bestival-goer, she said “I like that the new site is smaller, but I don’t like the rain”.

 

Credit: Farihah Choudhury

 

 

 

 

5. Fran and Stu, New Forest

I appreciated the “It” -inspired, full-blown clown costumes on this couple! They commented that they preferred the new site in Lulworth.

 

Credit: Farihah Choudhury

 

6. Shanice, Bournemouth

Props to Shanice for rocking a multi-coloured pastel unitard and impressive holographic raincoat in true unicorn-fashion. Perhaps predictably at this point, Shanice maintained that she was having a great time, bar the rain, but at least she came prepared in style!

 

Credit: Farihah Choudhury

 

 

 

7. Chloe, Amina and Jessica, London

This trio brought their most outlandish garms in true Year of Colour spirit with feathers, pom poms, wigs, gems AND sequins galore. When asked for comment on their time: “Absolutely amazing… hashtag happy Kanye. Fabulous!”

 

 

 

 

 

8. MATCHING RAINBOW SHIRT CLAN

I ran into a crowd of 11 pals who were all wearing the same rainbow-coloured shirt: pure dedication on their behalf.

  Credit: Farihah Choudhury    
Credit: Farihah Choudhury

 

9. Katy and Rob, Manchester

Katy and Rob stole the show with their matching neon parrot onesies and said they were “Having the BESTIVAL time ever!”

 

Credit: Farihah Choudhury

 

 

 

 

 

10. Donna and Jamie, Southampton

This fairy dress and glitter-beard couple were spotted in the Rag’n’Bone Man crowd swaying along to Human and looked amazing whilst doing so. Props to Southampton!



Travel, Features and Sport sub-editor 2016/17. Second year Biology with Linguistics student. Interested particularly in molecular biology, genetics and brain disease and disorders. Very disposed towards writing about things that haven't quite been explained yet.

