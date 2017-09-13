Bestival 2017: Year of Colour – Best Dressed

Bestival is a four-day themed boutique music festival that, up until this year, has been held at Robin Hill Country Park on the Isle of Wight. The lineup this year included Pet Shop Boys, The XX, Laura Mvula, Dizzee Rascal, Rag’N’Bone Man, Wiley, Annie Mac, A Tribe Called Quest and Lucy Rose amongst many more. The theme this year was Colour.

This year, Bestival relocated to Lulworth Estate in Dorset. Rob Da Bank, the mastermind behind Bestival, reasoned this to be because of a “wobbly economy“. Although the move engendered some contention, I spoke to fancy-dress clad festival-goers about their opinions on the new site, which were largely positive. That being said, it’s hard not to be happy when there is a blow-up smiling Kanye West float juxtaposed inside a rainbow, gracing the centre of the arena. Here is my list of attendees who were most dedicated to the Colour theme, in no particular order:

Credit: Farihah Choudhury

Tom, London.

Originally from Wales (As demonstrated by a tentative reveal of his crotch area) Tom took the brave decision to wear an unashamedly non-waterproof, spectacularly brightly pigmented poncho in fierce loyalty to the theme despite the impending collapse of the clouds. When asked about the new site:

“It’s alright when it’s wet, but even better when it’s dry!”

2. Emily and Kevin

I bumped into this silk-wearing, top hat-donning pair who looked immune to the mud when trudging through the campsite. Kevin, a previous Bestival attendee said of the site: “It is on the same level as usual, if not better!” But he lamented about the camaraderie on the Isle of Wight where, allegedly “Everyone drinks 24/7 because you’re on an island” However, clearly this didn’t deter Kevin, Desperado in hand at 2pm. You go Kevin!

3. Lauren

Lauren caught my eye as she rocked a glittery tassled skirt with a sturdy wind-breaker in true British weather-attuned spirit. “Loving it apart from the rain, but that can’t be helped!”

4. Kayley, Bournemouth