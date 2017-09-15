Bestival 2017: Food Review

Bestival 2017 was held in Lulworth Estate in Dorset and featured a lineup of acts such as The XX, Pet Shop Boys and Dizzee Rascal. Aside from the music, festival food is always a HUGE part of the experience, especially when you tire of eating the Go Ahead bars and Pot Noodles you brought with you. Bestival really packed a punch with their food this year and here I review some of the stalls I came across.

Upon entering the festival, I was starving and wanted something filling but not too greasy or carby. I went and got some barbecue chicken wings which were actually quite disappointing as I felt they could’ve done with some more salt. That being said, I managed to finish them all off whilst I waited in a long queue to get some grilled halloumi from what looked like a very popular Moony’s Halloumi stall; the halloumi did not disappoint! The staff were also very lively and friendly. I also really liked the fact that the packaging was paper and wood and no plastic cutlery or packaging in sight, bar the pot of sauce for my chicken wings.

When heading to the arena from the campsites there were lots of places that sold breakfast and had everything from full Englishes to Nutella crepes and granola. I caught some snaps of stalls with varying degrees of footfall. I found that the biggest crowds gathered at the Pizza/Pasta stall of which there were at least two stalls in the arena; the Hog Roast stall and the Vegan/Veggie stalls, of which there were also a few scattered around. Over the last few years, festival organisers seem to have become very inclusive of all diet types so there has been a rise of provisions for vegetarians and vegans as well as coeliacs and those who are lactose-intolerant.

Later that night, we headed to The Feast Collective, a massive marquee full of food from all around the world, as well as hot drinks and desserts! We bought some traditionally Canadian poutine which was heavenly and super filling.

Overall, Bestival seemed to be a great place for foodies – four days was not enough to sample all of the delicious cuisines they had on offer!