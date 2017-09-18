The Hidden Snooker Tables On Campus

Okay well, ‘hidden’ might be a bit misleading because it is sign posted around the union building, but apparently Southampton students don’t make much use of this snooker facility right on their doorstep, and you have to wonder whether it’s because we were unaware of the room in the first place?

Unless you’re part of the Southampton University Snooker & Pool Club who use the facilities more regularly, most students don’t seem to know that on level 3 of the Union there are four full sized and mighty snooker tables. The first two tables you see upon entry are designated member tables for the society but the other two are open to the rest of us.

The price is only £1 to turn the table lights on and then you place your student ID behind the reception desk. It is worth noting however that the machine currently only accepts the old £1 coins. The snooker room is open throughout the whole day, which means if you have a spare hour or two to kill between lectures then this might be an ideal place to go.

Arun Aggarwal, VP Student Communities, shared his thoughts on the unused facilities of campus;