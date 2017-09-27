Latest
Credit: Wessex Scene

Bunfight – Freshers In One Word

0
Features Freshers


We’ve been talking to the freshers at Bunfight today and asked them to summarise their Southampton fresher experience in one word, this is what they came up with;

1)Janus, Natural Science

2) Alice, Ancient History

3)Maryam, Medicine

4) Maria, Physics

5) Billy, Marine Biology

6) Klaudia, Jack, Imogen and Nat

7) Johnny, Physiotherapy

8)Olivia, Sarah and Alex

9) James, Economics and Management

10) Peter, Joe, Amara and Zoe

11)Hazel, English and History

12) Mukh, Math and Philosophy

13) Chris, History

Do you agree?

 

 

 

avatar

Former English Student | Travel Editor 2016-17 |Current MSc. International Politics | Editor-in-Chief at Wessex Scene for 2017-18.

