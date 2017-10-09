Being a fresher can be both exciting and nerve-racking; meeting new people, leaving home, and living a completely new life. So to help you settle in, we have devised the ultimate University of Southampton Freshers’ Bucket List to get you through the year and ensure you have the best time possible. Whether you complete it as a flat or feel like a challenge and want to complete it yourself, good luck and have an amazing year!
- Experience the Palace of Dreams we all call Jesters
- Have a £2 quad-vod on Sobar Tuesday
- Join a society
- Have a Jesticle
- Get on stage at The Stags karaoke
- Complete the 7-night challenge – booze every night of the week
- Go on a shopping spree at West Quay
- Pull an all-nighter
- Get thrown out of a club
- Do a club crawl around Bedford Place
- Prank your flat mates
- Get an Indian at Tariq Manzils
- Experience an AU sports social…
- Meet SUSU the cat
- Get the whole flat on a night out
- Take on the Fellowship Quest at The Hobbit
- Get wavy at Retro Jam at Junk
- Have a BBQ on Southampton Common
- Jump in the university pond
- Get blackout drunk
- End the night in the 5* Chick ‘o’ Land
- Realise your eyes are bigger than your stomach in Sprinkles
- Taste the Sprinkles rival, Scoops
- Experience Southampton’s very own Common People festival
- Down a drink
- Play never have I ever
- Explore the library drunk
- Cement your friendship in Jesters’ twobicle
- Host a banging pres
- Write an article for Wessex Scene or The Edge
- Wake up in another halls
- Go to a house party
- Take part in Jailbreak or Lost99
- Go on tour with a society
- Visit Winchester Christmas Market
- Support Southampton at Varsity
- Order a Text-a-Toastie from the Christian Union
- Visit the Isle of Wight
- Watch a film at the Union’s very own cinema
- Pig out in the Union Diner
- Go to a ball – Boat, AU, Subject, society, freshers’
- Pub crawl down Portswood
- Run the Southampton half-marathon
- Have a flat Christmas Dinner
- Get a Jesters’ Gold Card
- Visit the New Forest
- Go for a quiz and curry at The Bridge
- Play hide and seek in Ikea
- See the fireworks
- Switch Fridays are a must
- Café Parfait Thursdays also a must
- Meet someone who studies ‘football studies’ at Solent
- Cook a meal by yourself
- Have brunch at Trago Lounge
- Walk along the Marina quayside
- Go to a Halloween event
- Have cocktails at Turtle Bay
- Have cocktails on the rooftop of Vodka Revs
- Submit an essay minutes before its due
- Go to a lecture that has nothing to do with your degree
- Go to the Christmas lights switch-on
- Do the Centurion Challenge
- Get a free booth and bottle of vodka at Oceana
- Get Freshers flu…
- Be the last person in the club
- Don’t make it past pres
- Experience Jesters’ very own Baywatch
- Have a friend from home down to visit
- Do the walk of shame
- Have Dominos at 3am
- Take part in Pub Golf
- Go on a date
- Have a flat day out
- Actually go to the library to study
- Get a Jubilee gym membership
- Have a flat party
- Do the funnel
- Go to an alpaca farm
- Visit all three of Southampton’s Nandos
- Show your skills at Hollywood bowl
- Run for the bus
- Make friends with someone from Solent
- Try something new
- Drinks Pimms on campus in summer
- Get someone to buy you a drink
- Buy someone a drink
- Make a chunder chart
- Own a pair of ‘Jesters’ shoes’
- Have a lecture at the top of the Maths building
- Make friends with the taxi driver
- Cheer on The Saints at a football match
- Visit Southampton’s Town Walls
- Eat out at an Ocean Village restaurant
- Be initiated into a society
- Initiate a chant on the bus to the club
- Successfully walk down Sobar steps
- Successfully walk down Café Parfait steps
- Get a pint in Stags after your last exam
- Pass the year
- Don’t take yourself too seriously
Whether you’re a fresher or a returning student, see if you’ve got what it takes to complete the ultimate University of Southampton bucket list! Enjoy!