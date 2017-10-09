Being a fresher can be both exciting and nerve-racking; meeting new people, leaving home, and living a completely new life. So to help you settle in, we have devised the ultimate University of Southampton Freshers’ Bucket List to get you through the year and ensure you have the best time possible. Whether you complete it as a flat or feel like a challenge and want to complete it yourself, good luck and have an amazing year!

Experience the Palace of Dreams we all call Jesters Have a £2 quad-vod on Sobar Tuesday Join a society Have a Jesticle Get on stage at The Stags karaoke Complete the 7-night challenge – booze every night of the week Go on a shopping spree at West Quay Pull an all-nighter Get thrown out of a club Do a club crawl around Bedford Place Prank your flat mates Get an Indian at Tariq Manzils Experience an AU sports social… Meet SUSU the cat Get the whole flat on a night out Take on the Fellowship Quest at The Hobbit Get wavy at Retro Jam at Junk Have a BBQ on Southampton Common Jump in the university pond Get blackout drunk End the night in the 5* Chick ‘o’ Land Realise your eyes are bigger than your stomach in Sprinkles Taste the Sprinkles rival, Scoops Experience Southampton’s very own Common People festival Down a drink Play never have I ever Explore the library drunk Cement your friendship in Jesters’ twobicle Host a banging pres Write an article for Wessex Scene or The Edge Wake up in another halls Go to a house party Take part in Jailbreak or Lost99 Go on tour with a society Visit Winchester Christmas Market Support Southampton at Varsity Order a Text-a-Toastie from the Christian Union Visit the Isle of Wight Watch a film at the Union’s very own cinema Pig out in the Union Diner Go to a ball – Boat, AU, Subject, society, freshers’ Pub crawl down Portswood Run the Southampton half-marathon Have a flat Christmas Dinner Get a Jesters’ Gold Card Visit the New Forest Go for a quiz and curry at The Bridge Play hide and seek in Ikea See the fireworks Switch Fridays are a must Café Parfait Thursdays also a must Meet someone who studies ‘football studies’ at Solent Cook a meal by yourself Have brunch at Trago Lounge Walk along the Marina quayside Go to a Halloween event Have cocktails at Turtle Bay Have cocktails on the rooftop of Vodka Revs Submit an essay minutes before its due Go to a lecture that has nothing to do with your degree Go to the Christmas lights switch-on Do the Centurion Challenge Get a free booth and bottle of vodka at Oceana Get Freshers flu… Be the last person in the club Don’t make it past pres Experience Jesters’ very own Baywatch Have a friend from home down to visit Do the walk of shame Have Dominos at 3am Take part in Pub Golf Go on a date Have a flat day out Actually go to the library to study Get a Jubilee gym membership Have a flat party Do the funnel Go to an alpaca farm Visit all three of Southampton’s Nandos Show your skills at Hollywood bowl Run for the bus Make friends with someone from Solent Try something new Drinks Pimms on campus in summer Get someone to buy you a drink Buy someone a drink Make a chunder chart Own a pair of ‘Jesters’ shoes’ Have a lecture at the top of the Maths building Make friends with the taxi driver Cheer on The Saints at a football match Visit Southampton’s Town Walls Eat out at an Ocean Village restaurant Be initiated into a society Initiate a chant on the bus to the club Successfully walk down Sobar steps Successfully walk down Café Parfait steps Get a pint in Stags after your last exam Pass the year Don’t take yourself too seriously

