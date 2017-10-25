Live Blog: The Importance of Black Lives Matter

Welcome to our live coverage of the Black Lives Matter discussion taking place tonight.
Only in recent years I felt compelled to talk about issues such as ‘two white guys in a van trying to run me over’ when 11 years old, with my three white half-brothers and rest of family, because ‘I was ashamed of myself’ – Olu
One contributor jokes that his friend recently moved to a town on the outskirts of Winchester, he said he doesn’t need to ask for his address because he can just drive there, open his car door and shout: ‘Where does the black man live?’ and he will find him.
One audience members commenting on the utility of trade unions to tackle discrimination, says: ‘In my book, trade unions are as racist as any other establishment’
Arun Aggarwal, VP Student Communities, says that he thinks there should be a system to report racist incidents and that ‘we’re in a position where the university needs to improve and if we have enough voices shouting about it, it will happen’
‘The Vice Chancellor needs to get a handle on this [racism]…’ He adds he’s ‘sceptical’ about any Vice Chancellor collecting information on racial incidents because it damages the international reputation of the university – Don John
One fresher who wears a hijab and is originally from London, noticed a lot more people noticing her and staring at her in town since coming to University in Southampton.
One student contributor to the discussion complains about the student office talking to international students ‘in a slow manner’ and someone asked her yesterday, ‘Where did you learn English?’
Another contributor from the audience talks about an anonymous group project shared google sheet last week where it escalated into the sharing of memes with racist content. He further comments that the lecturer in charge of the module sent out a private email admonishing the group for those posting such content for being ‘childish’ and ‘immature’
Don John offers a practical tip for students: having a system at university where you can report racism, sexism etc to this system, whether you’re black or white. If you overhear anything, you can report it to the system rather than the authorities.
‘You know when you’re being profiled.’ and called out on something seen as part of your identity, says one audience member
‘When people ask me where I’m from, will they accept Portswood as my answer?’
The same audience member discusses the legalisation of drugs to remove the principle excuse for stop and search – ‘legalise drugs, and I think they will still find another excuse’
Audience member asserts that the problem of discrimination in society is ‘much, much deeper than overt racism’
Elena’s sister works in recruiting and she says she is in conflict between trying to get people of colour with great CV’s with good qualifications and experience into high up jobs, but they tend to be rejected. She thinks this could be to do with their names not being white enough.
Omar references the future UN anti-racism day on 17 March 2018 as a big future event
Islamophobia is creating a platform for ‘more racism to spread’ according to Omar
People talk about the border between USA and Mexico, we have one in Calais, between France and UK. There are walls and borders keeping refugees out and no-one is talking about that. – Naima Omar
Naima Omar: ‘This man [Donald Trump] is racist, sexist’
‘1,500 people have been killed in police custody since 1990 and not a single police officer has been charged’ – Naima Omar
‘Racism in this country is really coming back and you’re seeing it across Europe with the rise of the far-right’ – Naima Omar
“Islamaphobia is a major thing and is giving rise to other types of racism to appear” – Naima Omar
Lou Taylor: in the UK people can only use stop and search as an alternative to arrest. Bodyworn cameras have changed behaviour of both those being searched and officers even if the majority do not have them.
An American contributor says his brother gets stopped much more frequently than he does, and he thinks this may be due to his ‘look’ as his brother has a much darker complexion than he does, and he dresses differently and perhaps looks more ‘threatening’
A contributor from the floor from Texas emphasizes that being stopped and searched in the USA is ‘higher stakes’ than in the UK due to police officers there generally carrying firearms
Olu says there has been times, where a police car has happened to be behind him on the road, and he has pulled over voluntarily for fear he will be stopped and questioned by the police.
Don John: Complaining to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) ‘doesn’t get you anywhere really’
Olu recounts an experience in his earlier days where he was in his car (an Audi) and got stopped by the police in the middle of the day, and was effectively told it was ‘Drug Search Week’ and they were searching him for drugs. He had to do a strip search in the middle of the street.
Olu warns that racist rhetoric is on the rise again today, in part due to people like Trump and Farage
Contributor to discussion Olu recounts life growing up in a village: ‘I was being told to go back to my own country, which was a bit confusing cos I was born here’
‘1 in every 5 people stopped in Southampton are Black or Asian – which is 20% there is not even 20% of Black and Asian people in the city.’ – Don John
‘Many people are though, far more comfortable about being stopped and searched now than they were a few years ago… a lot of people, these days now, don’t complain’– Don John
‘A few years ago, Hampshire Constabulary was the third constabulary with the highest number of Black and Asian people stopped and searched’ – Don John
‘Very little engagement between the University and the City of Southampton itself, want to strengthen the relationship between the two‘ to represent black people in Southampton. – Don John
Lou Taylor:‘we need people who are forward thinking with their own opinions’
The co-ordinator of Black History Month South Lou Taylor speaks about the theme knowledgeempowers, saying the motivation was to include more young people in the events at both colleges and universities.
‘Because [Black History Month] happens in October, it doesn’t just mean we should think about in October’– Don John
“Black History is not just for black people.” – Don John
Omar has previously accused UKIP of being racist, something which she says she will not stop challenging.
Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, commented that: ‘This anniversary of Black History Month provides us with a great opportunity to recognise, appreciate and celebrate our diverse communities here in Britain, the role models that are inspiring our next generation, and the rich heritage that has built the society we live in today’
You can watch Southampton-born Don John’s comments on this subject at a TedX talk here.
Prime Minister Theresa May, commenting on the 30th anniversary of Black History Month, said: ‘As we mark the 30th anniversary of Black History Month, it is right to look back with pride on the progress that has been made in taking on racism and discrimination. But I am also clear just how far we have to go, not just in rooting out hatred and prejudice from our society, but in tackling injustices that still hold back too many people in our country today.’
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the celebration of Black History Month in the UK
For Black History Month, Stand Up To Racism society and SUSU have arranged a talk on the
black lives matter movement here in the UK and its importance.
The two guest speakers attending, include, Naima Omar, a member of the national Stand Up To Racism organisation who have been building the BLM movement and Don Jon, a filmmaker
and author who has been specialising in issues of race and diversity and
organising Black History Month across Southampton.
But you’re not black? Everyone here can be affected by one of the “isms” Whether you’re Black, Asian, Jewish, Muslim. Olu emphasises that racism can affect all of these people. There will always be a group that is discriminated against.