‘Please Be Mindful of How You Treat Us. We are Humans, Just Like You.’ – Interview With Hisham Ghabra

Transportation is a big one as I cannot walk for long distances, so I always have to plan any work or studies around bus timetables and other transportation methods to get around Another thing is footwear. Due to some complications, I am no longer able to wear most types of shoes, including formal shoes. This meant that I had to speak to my faculty to get permission for wearing a different type of footwear than those required when on clinical placements. I am in a stage where there is constant pain, be it low or high. I wake up with it, I go to sleep with it. I am often searching for a seat whenever I enter a new room, in case I need to sit down and rest. As you can imagine, this changes the way I socialise with others. For example, I no longer do any physical activity events, but I do enjoy more relaxed events such as chatting or a movie. Even then, sitting down for too long is also painful, so I often fidget around in my seat to change positions or I might need a stand up and move around every now and then. It’s all about making readjustments to your life.