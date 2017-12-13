Latest
Credit: Union Southampton

Liveblog – Jon Sopel Distinguished Lecture

Features


Live Coverage of Jon’s lecture “If Only They Didn’t Speak English”.

avatar Freya Millard December 13, 20177:11 pm

Jon ends the lecture referencing the story of when Trump remembered the chocolate cake he ate but not which country they ordered an airstrike, mistaking it for Iraq instead of Syria.

avatar Cameron Ridgway December 13, 20177:08 pm

Jon says Trump accepts and knows that China is the most “consequential” relationship for the US, and one that needs “nurturing”.

avatar Cameron Ridgway December 13, 20177:07 pm

For the last question, Sopel is asked about his thoughts on Trump’s “caustic” remarks on China compared to his personal relationship with China’s President Xi.

avatar Freya Millard December 13, 20177:07 pm

Last question from an audience member – ‘During Trump’s campaign he played to certain crowd about China, but in typical Trump style, the personal relationship seems to change and he sees them as friends now. Do you think this is a fundamental relationship? What are your thoughts on how this must play out?’

avatar Charlotte Colombo December 13, 20177:05 pm

‘The only person Trump has never raised any criticism against is Vladimir Putin’

avatar Freya Millard December 13, 20177:05 pm

Jon ‘I do find myself arching my eyebrow on the 10 o’clock news more and more as we find out more’

avatar Cameron Ridgway December 13, 20177:05 pm

The Mueller investigation has been “destructive and damaging” for Trump, and he would love to “make it go away”.

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton December 13, 20177:05 pm

Impeachment ‘ultimately a political process’ – Trump won’t get impeached while there’s a Republican majority in the House

avatar Cameron Ridgway December 13, 20177:04 pm

Jon says that the threshold for obstruction of justice charges in the US is debated legally, but this seems the most likely threat to the Trump administration as a result of the Mueller investigation.

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton December 13, 20177:03 pm

Mueller is doing things methodically and quietly without any leaks which isn’t a style Trump is used to says Jon

avatar Cameron Ridgway December 13, 20177:02 pm

The next audience member asks about the Robert Mueller investigation and whether, in his words, “it is going to work”

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton December 13, 20177:02 pm

Q. on Robert Mueller investigation into Trump Campaign links (or not) with Russian election interference

avatar Cameron Ridgway December 13, 20177:01 pm

Sopel says that the Democratic party in the US still hasn’t decided what it stands for, whether it is the party of Bernie Sanders or of Clinton.

avatar Charlotte Colombo December 13, 20177:00 pm

Sopel on why Trump might have beaten Clinton: Trump had clear policies apart from ‘breaking the glass ceiling’ as the first female president as Clinton did

avatar Cameron Ridgway December 13, 20177:00 pm

Sopel on Hillary Clinton: “I did not know what she stood for”.

avatar Charlotte Colombo December 13, 20176:58 pm

Audience question: ‘Trump has swayed a lot of people… How do we sway them back?’

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton December 13, 20176:56 pm

Jon: ‘I think we [the British public] hold American Presidents to different standards’ compared to other world leaders

avatar Charlotte Colombo December 13, 20176:55 pm

Jon on the Trump state visit: Why not accept the country we’re closest to, but accept the allegedly human rights breaching China President? Rejecting it would be ‘dangerous and stupid’.

avatar Cameron Ridgway December 13, 20176:55 pm

Jon responds: “America has the upper hand” in the Special Relationship, and Britain is going to need a UK-US trade deal much more than the US post Brexit.

He says he thinks that the UK is close to the US and the “special relationship” does exist in terms of the military and intelligence services.

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton December 13, 20176:52 pm

Audience Q.: Does Jon think the ‘special relationship’ between the UK and US is in jeopardy?

avatar Freya Millard December 13, 20176:52 pm

During the elections, many American’s came up to Jon and said ‘Donald Trump said what I am thinking but not what I am allowed to say’ demonstrating how Trump understood how to reach the people.

avatar Cameron Ridgway December 13, 20176:50 pm

Sopel notes the lack of apologies Trump makes, saying that he “can’t accept criticism”.

His “instinct is to attack”.

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton December 13, 20176:49 pm

Jon: ‘We don’t have the industry of conspiracy theories like they do in America’

avatar Freya Millard December 13, 20176:48 pm

Jon responds: ‘One of the subjects I talk about in the book is the love for conspiracy theories in America, which is something we don’t really have here.’

avatar Cameron Ridgway December 13, 20176:47 pm

Jon is now asked about his own thoughts on Trump. Is he “paranoid” or a “very clever player who plays to a paranoid electorate”?

avatar Charlotte Colombo December 13, 20176:46 pm

‘One line of consistency’ with Trump is to undo everything Obama did ie. Obamacare, climate change deals

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton December 13, 20176:45 pm

Jon says he couldn’t find anyone he couldn’t speak to in Washington who could explain to him what Trump was doing regarding the Jerusalem issue

avatar Cameron Ridgway December 13, 20176:44 pm

Sopel says he thinks two full presidential terms for Trump is more likely than impeachment given the current state of affairs.

avatar Charlotte Colombo December 13, 20176:43 pm

Jon questions whether Trump is emulating Nixon’s ‘madman’ strategy

avatar Charlotte Colombo December 13, 20176:43 pm

‘Something existiential has changed’ between US and North Korea

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton December 13, 20176:43 pm

Jon says there are similiarities with Nixon’s presidency and Trump in terms of inconsistent foreign policy strategy

avatar Freya Millard December 13, 20176:42 pm

Jon addresses the moment in the UN General assembly whenTrump referred to Kim Jong Un as “little rocket man”, commenting on how unorthodox this was.

avatar Cameron Ridgway December 13, 20176:40 pm

The next audience question asks if what Trump says is equal to what he does? Does he stick to his campaign promises?

The audience member also asks about Trump’s stance on North Korea in relation to comments made earlier today.

avatar Freya Millard December 13, 20176:40 pm

It’s not our job to call it. Bring on people to express their opinions.

As journalists we are not part of the fight, we are there to be unbiased and hold power to account.

avatar Charlotte Colombo December 13, 20176:37 pm

Sopel’s response: Being biased is what’s wrong – we need to be ‘fair,impartial and balanced’

avatar Freya Millard December 13, 20176:37 pm

Audience member asks – ‘You’re honest, and delightfully critical which I think is important but is it sometimes due to your detrimental? Could you see a time when this may prevent you from being let in?’

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton December 13, 20176:37 pm

‘Good journalism has never been more important’ says Jon as he concludes his speech and we move onto questions from the audience

avatar Charlotte Colombo December 13, 20176:36 pm

‘We can’t be soggy with our journalism with Donald Trump, we have to be robust and challenge the truth’.

avatar Freya Millard December 13, 20176:36 pm

Jon states ‘My job is speak truth to power and hold politicians to account regardless of who they are’

avatar Freya Millard December 13, 20176:35 pm

Jon gave us a shout out, which we much appreciate and reflects back to our earlier interview asking him about whether it is a good time to begin a career in journalism?

avatar Cameron Ridgway December 13, 20176:35 pm

“It is the most difficult time I have ever known to be a journalist, and also the most stimulating and important.”

avatar Charlotte Colombo December 13, 20176:34 pm

Sopel notes how social media enables Trump to reach his electorate like no President has done before

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton December 13, 20176:33 pm

‘In the midst of all the noise and chaos, Donald Trump is getting done what he said he was going to get done’, e.g. appointing Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court

avatar Freya Millard December 13, 20176:33 pm

BBC – Free, fair and impartial – that’s what Jon Sopel describes it as.

avatar Cameron Ridgway December 13, 20176:33 pm

-Labour shortages are leading to wage increases and people are feeling better off.

-Donald Trump has his pick Neil Gorsuch in the supreme court, which is important due to its influence in US public life.

-Trump’s tax bill was recently passed successfully.

avatar Freya Millard December 13, 20176:31 pm

It is easy to get distracted by the sound and the fury, but if you look at it the stock market is up 30% since he took office. A lot of American’s have their pensions tied up in the stock market and they are seeing this increase nicely.

avatar Charlotte Colombo December 13, 20176:31 pm

Sopel compares interviewing Obama and Trump: with Obama it was just a press secretary and Secret Service minder there.

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton December 13, 20176:30 pm

‘In the Trump White House everyone is terrified of what Trump might say, so they’re all there’ when Trump is being interviewed

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton December 13, 20176:27 pm

‘I haven’t got close to another interview with Donald Trump ever since he called me ‘Another beauty’… things have been rocky’, Jon says to laughter

avatar Cameron Ridgway December 13, 20176:26 pm

Sopel uses the example of the number of mentions of God in a Marco Rubio campaign advert to illustrate the extent of the involvement religion has in US politics.

“Can you think of any British politician who would ever say anything like that?”

avatar Charlotte Colombo December 13, 20176:25 pm

Sopel notes the religious division in American and British politics – if Brit politicians talk of God they are seen as ‘cranks’, but for some American states religious talk is vital for votes

avatar Freya Millard December 13, 20176:25 pm

A fundamental difference when a problem occurs:

British mindset ‘What is the government going to do about it?’

American mindset ‘What has the government got to do with this?’

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton December 13, 20176:24 pm

Jon: ‘The state of infrastructure in America… it’s falling to pieces’, suggesting due to Americans’ preference for extremely low taxes

avatar Charlotte Colombo December 13, 20176:23 pm

Jon gives an example of citizens clearing the ice from public paths as a testament to the self-reliability of Americans

avatar Freya Millard December 13, 20176:23 pm

‘These are not normal times we are living through’ Jon suggests, in reference to Trump’s output of contradictory lies surrounding reactions to his speeches.

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton December 13, 20176:21 pm

Referring to Anthony Scaramucci’s brief tenure as Press Secretary, Jon says: ‘A pint of milk would have still been drinkable at the end of [the] ten days’

avatar Cameron Ridgway December 13, 20176:21 pm

Trump ‘s White House is “not normal politics”, Jon suggests, pointing out how Trump’s tweets regularly contradict the White House’s official message.

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton December 13, 20176:20 pm

Jon, to a large round of laughter, suggests ‘it is not normal’ for the White House Press Secretary to hide in the bushes following the firing of the head of the FBI, James Comey

avatar Charlotte Colombo December 13, 20176:19 pm

Sopel defines Moore as seemingly ‘uniquely unelectable’

avatar Cameron Ridgway December 13, 20176:18 pm

The idea that Trump is losing support is “unfounded”.

avatar Cameron Ridgway December 13, 20176:18 pm

Given Moore’s background, Sopel says he was surprised at how close the Alabama Special Election result was.

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton December 13, 20176:17 pm

‘Already, Trump is trying to shape post-match reality’ through tweets today saying he saw Roy Moore’s loss coming

avatar Cameron Ridgway December 13, 20176:17 pm

Donald Trump invested “political capital” in Roy Moore, and lost.

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton December 13, 20176:17 pm

‘Interesting lessons’ to be taken from Alabama election:

1) Biggest loser from last night was Trump’s former Director of Strategy, Steve Bannon > mainstream Republican party celebrating Democrat victory because to them, Bannon has lost his power

2) Trump has lost twice in Alabama, first in the Republican nomination backing, and then in the actual Senate race

avatar Charlotte Colombo December 13, 20176:16 pm

Sopel notes how Trump’s ‘invincibility’ didn’t last

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton December 13, 20176:13 pm

Addressing the Alabama election result (where a Democrat was elected Senator for the first time in 25 years), Jon notes the difference in voting tendencies, particularly based on race

avatar Charlotte Colombo December 13, 20176:13 pm

96% of black people in Alabama voted Democrat

avatar Freya Millard December 13, 20176:13 pm

Jon provides a book Spoiler alert – Donald Trump won the election

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton December 13, 20176:12 pm

Jon, reading from the first chapter of his book, describes the US election as ‘a decision of not who do I like the most, but who do I loathe the least’

avatar Cameron Ridgway December 13, 20176:12 pm

“When you asked everyone what they thought about the state of the country, it seemed that everyone replied with “Don’t Get Me Started””.

avatar Charlotte Colombo December 13, 20176:10 pm

To Jon, Donald Trump ‘tapped into the anger’ of American residents

avatar Freya Millard December 13, 20176:10 pm

Jon reads from his book ‘If only they didn’t speak English’ focusing on the elections in his first chapter, titled ‘Anger’

avatar Freya Millard December 13, 20176:09 pm

‘Different murders are treated differently in America’

avatar Cameron Ridgway December 13, 20176:09 pm

“The hideous side of the job is you will cover a number of gun massacres…they are regular and they are horrible”.

avatar Charlotte Colombo December 13, 20176:09 pm

Jon describes his book as a ‘love story to America’ but notes there is room for improvement

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton December 13, 20176:09 pm

‘It’s a fantastic job being BBC’s North America’s editor, I love it’

avatar Freya Millard December 13, 20176:09 pm

Jon expresses how it is a fantastic job being the BBC North America correspondent, and he loves America.

avatar Charlotte Colombo December 13, 20176:08 pm

Jon notes how blase gun laws are with an anecdote about how a friend couldn’t recall his gunshots

avatar Cameron Ridgway December 13, 20176:08 pm

He mentions his shock at being in a queue at airport security behind a man who was found to have a magazine of gun ammunition in his luggage.

“This is all so foreign to me.”

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton December 13, 20176:07 pm

Jon then samples the example of a section of US society which carries guns with them as a matter of course

avatar Charlotte Colombo December 13, 20176:06 pm

Jon notes how in his book he aims to take us through all avenues of America including gun laws

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton December 13, 20176:06 pm

‘In so many ways America is such a totally foreign country’

avatar Cameron Ridgway December 13, 20176:06 pm

Jon talks about his decision to write the book, saying that it was suggested to him by a BBC bureau chief the US would be treated as a foreign country “If Only They Didn’t Speak English” (the book’s title).

avatar Freya Millard December 13, 20176:06 pm

Jon speaks of his inspiration for his book – the constant questioning surrounding whether America would change their gun laws.

avatar Charlotte Colombo December 13, 20176:04 pm

Introduction is finished, Jon introduces with a joke and notes how there’s ‘no quiet period in America’

avatar Freya Millard December 13, 20176:04 pm

The room is packed, everyone is excited for Jon’s lecture to start.

avatar Cameron Ridgway December 13, 20176:03 pm

Welcome to Wessex Scene’s Live Coverage of Jon Sopel’s Distinguished Lecture at the University.

Tonight Jon will be talking about his experiences as North America Editor since the start of Trump’s presidency and the content of his new book “If Only They Didn’t Speak English”.

