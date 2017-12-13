Liveblog – Jon Sopel Distinguished Lecture

Live Coverage of Jon’s lecture “If Only They Didn’t Speak English”.
Jon says Trump accepts and knows that China is the most “consequential” relationship for the US, and one that needs “nurturing”.
For the last question, Sopel is asked about his thoughts on Trump’s “caustic” remarks on China compared to his personal relationship with China’s President Xi.
Last question from an audience member – ‘During Trump’s campaign he played to certain crowd about China, but in typical Trump style, the personal relationship seems to change and he sees them as friends now. Do you think this is a fundamental relationship? What are your thoughts on how this must play out?’
‘The only person Trump has never raised any criticism against is Vladimir Putin’
Jon ‘I do find myself arching my eyebrow on the 10 o’clock news more and more as we find out more’
The Mueller investigation has been “destructive and damaging” for Trump, and he would love to “make it go away”.
Impeachment ‘ultimately a political process’ – Trump won’t get impeached while there’s a Republican majority in the House
Jon says that the threshold for obstruction of justice charges in the US is debated legally, but this seems the most likely threat to the Trump administration as a result of the Mueller investigation.
Mueller is doing things methodically and quietly without any leaks which isn’t a style Trump is used to says Jon
The next audience member asks about the Robert Mueller investigation and whether, in his words, “it is going to work”
Q. on Robert Mueller investigation into Trump Campaign links (or not) with Russian election interference
Sopel says that the Democratic party in the US still hasn’t decided what it stands for, whether it is the party of Bernie Sanders or of Clinton.
Sopel on why Trump might have beaten Clinton: Trump had clear policies apart from ‘breaking the glass ceiling’ as the first female president as Clinton did
Sopel on Hillary Clinton: “I did not know what she stood for”.
Audience question: ‘Trump has swayed a lot of people… How do we sway them back?’
Jon: ‘I think we [the British public] hold American Presidents to different standards’ compared to other world leaders
Jon on the Trump state visit: Why not accept the country we’re closest to, but accept the allegedly human rights breaching China President? Rejecting it would be ‘dangerous and stupid’.
Jon responds: “America has the upper hand” in the Special Relationship, and Britain is going to need a UK-US trade deal much more than the US post Brexit.
He says he thinks that the UK is close to the US and the “special relationship” does exist in terms of the military and intelligence services.
Audience Q.: Does Jon think the ‘special relationship’ between the UK and US is in jeopardy?
During the elections, many American’s came up to Jon and said ‘Donald Trump said what I am thinking but not what I am allowed to say’ demonstrating how Trump understood how to reach the people.
Sopel notes the lack of apologies Trump makes, saying that he “can’t accept criticism”.
His “instinct is to attack”.
Jon: ‘We don’t have the industry of conspiracy theories like they do in America’
Jon responds: ‘One of the subjects I talk about in the book is the love for conspiracy theories in America, which is something we don’t really have here.’
Jon is now asked about his own thoughts on Trump. Is he “paranoid” or a “very clever player who plays to a paranoid electorate”?
‘One line of consistency’ with Trump is to undo everything Obama did ie. Obamacare, climate change deals
Jon says he couldn’t find anyone he couldn’t speak to in Washington who could explain to him what Trump was doing regarding the Jerusalem issue
Sopel says he thinks two full presidential terms for Trump is more likely than impeachment given the current state of affairs.
Jon questions whether Trump is emulating Nixon’s ‘madman’ strategy
‘Something existiential has changed’ between US and North Korea
Jon says there are similiarities with Nixon’s presidency and Trump in terms of inconsistent foreign policy strategy
Jon addresses the moment in the UN General assembly whenTrump referred to Kim Jong Un as “little rocket man”, commenting on how unorthodox this was.
The next audience question asks if what Trump says is equal to what he does? Does he stick to his campaign promises?
The audience member also asks about Trump’s stance on North Korea in relation to comments made earlier today.
It’s not our job to call it. Bring on people to express their opinions.
As journalists we are not part of the fight, we are there to be unbiased and hold power to account.
Sopel’s response: Being biased is what’s wrong – we need to be ‘fair,impartial and balanced’
Audience member asks – ‘You’re honest, and delightfully critical which I think is important but is it sometimes due to your detrimental? Could you see a time when this may prevent you from being let in?’
‘Good journalism has never been more important’ says Jon as he concludes his speech and we move onto questions from the audience
‘We can’t be soggy with our journalism with Donald Trump, we have to be robust and challenge the truth’.
Jon states ‘My job is speak truth to power and hold politicians to account regardless of who they are’
Jon gave us a shout out, which we much appreciate and reflects back to our earlier interview asking him about whether it is a good time to begin a career in journalism?
“It is the most difficult time I have ever known to be a journalist, and also the most stimulating and important.”
Sopel notes how social media enables Trump to reach his electorate like no President has done before
‘In the midst of all the noise and chaos, Donald Trump is getting done what he said he was going to get done’, e.g. appointing Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court
BBC – Free, fair and impartial – that’s what Jon Sopel describes it as.
-Labour shortages are leading to wage increases and people are feeling better off.
-Donald Trump has his pick Neil Gorsuch in the supreme court, which is important due to its influence in US public life.
-Trump’s tax bill was recently passed successfully.
It is easy to get distracted by the sound and the fury, but if you look at it the stock market is up 30% since he took office. A lot of American’s have their pensions tied up in the stock market and they are seeing this increase nicely.
Sopel compares interviewing Obama and Trump: with Obama it was just a press secretary and Secret Service minder there.
‘In the Trump White House everyone is terrified of what Trump might say, so they’re all there’ when Trump is being interviewed
‘I haven’t got close to another interview with Donald Trump ever since he called me ‘Another beauty’… things have been rocky’, Jon says to laughter
Sopel uses the example of the number of mentions of God in a Marco Rubio campaign advert to illustrate the extent of the involvement religion has in US politics.
“Can you think of any British politician who would ever say anything like that?”
Sopel notes the religious division in American and British politics – if Brit politicians talk of God they are seen as ‘cranks’, but for some American states religious talk is vital for votes
A fundamental difference when a problem occurs:
British mindset ‘What is the government going to do about it?’
American mindset ‘What has the government got to do with this?’
Jon: ‘The state of infrastructure in America… it’s falling to pieces’, suggesting due to Americans’ preference for extremely low taxes
Jon gives an example of citizens clearing the ice from public paths as a testament to the self-reliability of Americans
‘These are not normal times we are living through’ Jon suggests, in reference to Trump’s output of contradictory lies surrounding reactions to his speeches.
Referring to Anthony Scaramucci’s brief tenure as Press Secretary, Jon says: ‘A pint of milk would have still been drinkable at the end of [the] ten days’
Trump ‘s White House is “not normal politics”, Jon suggests, pointing out how Trump’s tweets regularly contradict the White House’s official message.
Jon, to a large round of laughter, suggests ‘it is not normal’ for the White House Press Secretary to hide in the bushes following the firing of the head of the FBI, James Comey
Sopel defines Moore as seemingly ‘uniquely unelectable’
The idea that Trump is losing support is “unfounded”.
Given Moore’s background, Sopel says he was surprised at how close the Alabama Special Election result was.
‘Already, Trump is trying to shape post-match reality’ through tweets today saying he saw Roy Moore’s loss coming
Donald Trump invested “political capital” in Roy Moore, and lost.
‘Interesting lessons’ to be taken from Alabama election:
1) Biggest loser from last night was Trump’s former Director of Strategy, Steve Bannon > mainstream Republican party celebrating Democrat victory because to them, Bannon has lost his power
2) Trump has lost twice in Alabama, first in the Republican nomination backing, and then in the actual Senate race
Sopel notes how Trump’s ‘invincibility’ didn’t last
Addressing the Alabama election result (where a Democrat was elected Senator for the first time in 25 years), Jon notes the difference in voting tendencies, particularly based on race
96% of black people in Alabama voted Democrat
Jon provides a book Spoiler alert – Donald Trump won the election
Jon, reading from the first chapter of his book, describes the US election as ‘a decision of not who do I like the most, but who do I loathe the least’
“When you asked everyone what they thought about the state of the country, it seemed that everyone replied with “Don’t Get Me Started””.
To Jon, Donald Trump ‘tapped into the anger’ of American residents
Jon reads from his book ‘If only they didn’t speak English’ focusing on the elections in his first chapter, titled ‘Anger’
‘Different murders are treated differently in America’
“The hideous side of the job is you will cover a number of gun massacres…they are regular and they are horrible”.
Jon describes his book as a ‘love story to America’ but notes there is room for improvement
‘It’s a fantastic job being BBC’s North America’s editor, I love it’
Jon expresses how it is a fantastic job being the BBC North America correspondent, and he loves America.
Jon notes how blase gun laws are with an anecdote about how a friend couldn’t recall his gunshots
He mentions his shock at being in a queue at airport security behind a man who was found to have a magazine of gun ammunition in his luggage.
“This is all so foreign to me.”
Jon then samples the example of a section of US society which carries guns with them as a matter of course
Jon notes how in his book he aims to take us through all avenues of America including gun laws
‘In so many ways America is such a totally foreign country’
Jon talks about his decision to write the book, saying that it was suggested to him by a BBC bureau chief the US would be treated as a foreign country “If Only They Didn’t Speak English” (the book’s title).
Jon speaks of his inspiration for his book – the constant questioning surrounding whether America would change their gun laws.
Introduction is finished, Jon introduces with a joke and notes how there’s ‘no quiet period in America’
Tonight Jon will be talking about his experiences as North America Editor since the start of Trump’s presidency and the content of his new book “If Only They Didn’t Speak English”.
Jon ends the lecture referencing the story of when Trump remembered the chocolate cake he ate but not which country they ordered an airstrike, mistaking it for Iraq instead of Syria.