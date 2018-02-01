Rumour Has It… 2018 Union Elections Rumoured Candidates

Wessex Scene has done some digging around campus to find out who will be apparently nominating themselves for a position on the sabbatical team of 2018/2019.
Our track record for guessing a large percentage of the correct candidates is quite stellar so far, so hopefully, this year is no different. Here’s the 411 on who may be fighting for your votes in the next few weeks!
VP Engagement
Charlie Morris
Fleur Elizabeth Walsh
Simon Pinney
VP Communities
Arun Aggarwal
Emily Harrison
Elena Christodoulou
Harvey Rickatson
VP Education
Bruno Russell
Sam Dedman
Matthew Cowley
Carly-May Kavanagh
VP Welfare
Laura Barr
Charlie Pound
Ellis Murrell
Olivia Reed
Dave Williams
VP Sports
Steve Gore
Jay Ham
Damian Meaden
Sami Said
VP Democracy and Creative Industries (DCI)
Tom Brown
Evie Reilly
Xavier Voigt-Hill
Danny Rickard
George Seabrook
Union President
Lii Mohamed
James Barker
Matthew Cowley
Matthew Armstrong
Sam Dedman
Emily Dawes
Cameron Meldrum