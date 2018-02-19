Credit: SUSU Meet The Candidates 2018: Live Blog 0 By Freya Millard, James Barker, Carly-May Kavanagh, Cameron Ridgway, Zachariah Sharif, Lisa Veiber, Lewis Houghton and Kathryn Bates on February 19, 2018 Elections 2018 Features Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn more Pinterest Tumblr Email Related posts: Union Elections: Meet The Candidates 2 – Liveblog Sabbatical Hustings – Live Blog From Avenue Campus Quiz the Candidates LIVE BLOG Candidates Debate 2- Live Blog Rumour Has It… 2018 Union Elections Rumoured Candidates Tags: meet the candidatesSUSUUnion Elections 2018 Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn more Pinterest Tumblr Email