Credit: SUSU

Alternative Elections Night Live 2018: Live Blog

By on Elections 2018 Features News


Welcome to Wessex Scene’s Live Coverage of Alternative Elections Night Live 2018.

As the original event was cancelled due to the weather conditions, the candidates, their campaign teams and SUSU media have joined together for this alternative announcement and celebration of the results live from Wild Lime. Follow this liveblog and our Twitter account for updates on all the highs and lows of the evening, and to hear the candidates’ reactions as the results are announced.

You can also watch and listen to coverage of the night live on Surge Radio and SUSUtv.

Deputy Editor 2017-18, International Editor 2015-17. Languages student adjusting to being back in the UK after a year in Chile. Interested in Latin America, world news, media and politics.

