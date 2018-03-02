Union Spring Election 2018 Results

Union President: Emily Dawes

VP Student Communities: Emily Harrison

VP Education: Samuel Dedman

VP Welfare: Isabella Camilleri

VP DCI: Evie Reilly

VP Engagement: Fleur Elizabeth Walsh

VP Sports: Steve Gore

Student Communities Zone

International Students’ Officer: Dominika Jedrzejewska

NOC Site Officer: Lauren Coffin

Medical Society President: Kunal Namjoshi

Winchester Campus President: Venezia Georgieva

Education Zone

Environment & Life sciences Faculty Officer: Jessica Sainsbury

Engineering & Physical Sciences Faculty Officer: Abhinav Aggarwal

Joint Honours Officer: Swathy Sanjay Kumar Sindhu

Social Sciences Faculty Officer: Adrian Li

Medicine Faculty Officer: David Hendry

Welfare Zone

Wellbeing Officer: Emily Whelan

Nightline Officer: Charlotte Samways

Democracy and Creative Industries Zone

The Edge Editor: Thea Hartman

Wessex Scene Editor Ivan Morris Poxton

SUSUtv Station Manager: Ben McQuigg

Surge Station Manager: Polly Marquis

Union Films Manager: Alexander Petrov

Clubs & Socs Officer: Corin Holloway

External Engagement Zone

Community and Volunteering Officer: Charlotte Colombo

RAG President: Janane Rajamohan

Sports Development Zone

AU Officer – Thomas Walker

Sports Participation Officer – Anisha Patel

Student Trustees: Samir Doshi, Oliver Jackson and Katja Stout

Those are the official winners of the 2018 Union Spring Election and the next student team to guide your union.