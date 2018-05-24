Bitesize Happiness: Making The World a Happier Place, One Letter At a Time

Having suffered from mental health issues for most of her adult life, and falling critically ill after performing at Bestival, Brummy poet Jodi Ann Bickley launched the project ‘One Million Lovely Letters.’ Her goal? To provide light to people in their darkest moments through handwritten letters.

On a particularly hard day in 2013, Jodi found herself scrolling through her contacts list to find a friend she could speak to. But despite seeing a long list of names, there was nobody she felt she could really talk to. That same day she decided to set up a website where people could email her if they were having a tough time, and she would respond by sending them a letter.

Since starting the project, Jodi has written over 4000 personalised letters to recipients all over the world. This not only brings happiness to all of the recipients, but also gives Jodi a reason to get out of bed each day. Her one-woman project has spiralled into writing workshops, the publication of a best-selling book, and a group of inspiring women (fondly referred to as the Lovely Letter Writers) being recruited to help Jodi respond to the floods of letter-requests that land in her inbox every day.

In a world where it is all too easy to feel alienated and alone, ‘One Million Lovely Letters’ is a reminder that even when it doesn’t feel like it, there is always somebody out there who is willing to listen and cares about whatever struggles we might be facing.

If you or somebody you know would benefit from one of Jodi’s letters, or you want to make a donation to this fantastic project, take a look at https://onemillionlovelyletters.com/

