For some, graduation day is fast approaching and it’ll soon be time to leave the comfortable student bubble and be released into the wild. The prospect of navigating the world of work is a scary one, with so many in the same position trying to secure their first graduate job it can seem impossible.
Anthony Lam, an internationally recognised Specialist Orthodontist, was awarded the Professor Phillip Walther Prize for outstanding performance during his MSc studies.
Here are his top tips for securing your graduate job.
- Know What to Expect – when you fail to prepare, you prepare to fail. Although it might seem obvious, knowing what to expect from the interview process and the employer themselves is key. Knowing the various stages of the interview process, who will be interviewing you and how, is important to ensure you aren’t surprised on the day and left flustered.
- Do Your Research – Knowing some niche information about the company themselves is also important to show you have a full understanding about what you’re getting into. If you don’t take the time and effort to get to know the company, why should they bother getting to know you? They don’t want to give the job away to just anyone, so be clued up and enthusiastic.
- Walk the walk, don’t just talk the talk – Show your skills in real life situations, rather than just stating them in your CV. Anthony suggests prior to the interview, to go through your CV and annotate it with examples of where you have used these skills or acted on your passions in real life.
- Ask Questions – At the end of an interview, most employers ask if you have any questions. Although you might be relieved that the interview is finally over, for them this is a way to test your ingenuity.
- Look Your Best – Plan what you’re going to wear in advance and make sure that your outfit is both flattering and comfortable. Make sure your hair and nails are clean and styled and your teeth are clean and flossed. Chewing gum or mints can also be helpful before you enter the interview.
- Plan Your Day – Interviews can be stressful enough without the added pressure of working out how you’re going to get to your interview and how long it will take. Small details matter: how much is it to park? How long will public transport take and are you giving yourself enough time to walk between stations if you need to? Keep all the documents you need to bring with you together in a neat folder and remember to bring it with you. Make sure you have enough money on you for the train, or sufficient fuel in your car… and, lastly, eat breakfast before you leave!