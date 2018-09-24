Preview: Dr Finn Mackay on ‘Powerful Women’ at NST City Rehearsal Room, 29th September

Coming to Southampton’s NST (Nuffield Southampton Theatres) City Rehearsal Room on 29th September is long-time feminist activist Dr Finn Mackay.

The event, which begins at 17:30, is hosted by Wire Wool Events, a group who bring female-centred literary events to Southampton and Winchester with an emphasis on enabling female voices to be heard. The talk also forms part of the NST’s Bungalow Café Festival, a series of events focused on celebrating the voices of women, as 2018 marks the 100 year anniversary of the first time some women gained the right to vote in the UK.

Dr Finn Mackay is senior lecturer in Sociology at the University of the West of England, Bristol, and is the author of ‘Radical Feminism: Activism in Movement’. This book is said to put forward ‘a radical and pioneering feminist manifesto for today’s modern audience’ via a ‘vibrant and original account of the global Reclaim the Night March’.

Reclaim the Night March is a national women-only march against sexual violence and for gender equality, organised annually by the London Feminist Network. The march is normally held on the closest Saturday to 25th November, which is the UN Day to End Violence Against Women. Dr Mackay both founded the London Feminist Network in 2004 and revived Reclaim the Night March. As Reclaim the Night’s website says:

In the climate of #MeToo, #YoTambien and #BalanceTonPorc, Reclaim the Night is as relevant as ever – if not even more.

Dr Mackay has also contributed to a number of media outlets on feminist theory and social justice issues, including BBC Radio 4’s Women’s Hour, The Guardian and HuffPostUK. She’s also a Trustee of The Feminist Archive, an organisation which houses international and national material relating to feminism of the 1960s-2000s, and Ambassador for the Worker’s Educational Association, a charity which is the largest voluntary sector provider of Adult Education in both England and Scotland. Her research areas as an academic focus on masculinities, gender identities and feminist activism, with particular interest in the way feminism has evolved from its Second Wave resurgence in the 1970s and ’80s to the present day.

In 2010, Dr Mackay was awarded the Emma Humphreys Memorial Prize for her work against male violence against women and children. The memorial prize commemorates Emma Humphreys who was convicted of murder aged 17 and released by the Court of Appeal 10 years later in 1995. The case changed the law for battered women who kill; however, Emma Humphreys tragically died 3 years after her release from an accidental overdose of prescribed medication.

Tickets for Dr Mackay’s talk on ‘Powerful Women’ cost £8 in advance, or £10 on the day, and can be purchased here. The event will also act as a collection point for Homeless Period Southampton, accepting physical donations of sanitary towels and tampons.