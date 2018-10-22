Fresher’s Ball in One Word

Once again freshers comes to a close with the fabulous Fresher’s Ball. Unlike other years though, the union has far outdone itself and treated the students of Southampton with an unforgettable night. I vividly remember walking in and upon glimpsing the rides, the circus acts, the lights and the vibrant energy I was left with only one word running through my mind: ‘extravagant.’ But I was not the only one who felt this way.

Firstly, in keeping with the theme of the night, VP Sports Steve Gore, and many others would describe the ball with one word – the ‘greatest.’

Some though, were more creative with ideas and claimed the night was: ‘magical‘

‘supercalifragilisticexpialidocious‘

‘madness‘

‘colourful‘

‘fabulous‘

‘ethereal‘.

Nevertheless, as the night kept going on the answers got a bit more nonsensical and interesting. Two girls riding one of the plastic lions outside the silent disco said that the fresher’s ball was ‘yeet‘.

Others found that the night was ‘lit‘ while FemSoc President, Fleur MacInnes and Union President, Emily Dawes found the night ‘hot as f*ck‘.

Nevertheless, some had less positive feelings claiming that they ‘don’t f*cking care‘ and that the night was ‘depressing‘ and ‘odd.’

Credit: Stefania Zeniou

Finally, one particular girl in stags who had a cast on from an injury during fresher’s week caught my eye. I’m not sure whether it was her vibrant spirit or the fact that she had so much passion and energy despite her injury, but when asked to describe her experience at the ball she responded with: ‘I’m Charlotte.’