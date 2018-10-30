Wessex Scene Christmas Illustration And Photography Competition

Wessex Scene are proud to launch our Christmas Illustration and Photography Competition, with entry deadline of 7pm on 12th November and the eventual winners in each category decided at the University Christmas Lights Switch On, on the 20th November.

This year we are looking to find the most creative illustrators and photographers at the University of Southampton via a Christmas-themed competition. The competition has two categories:

Illustration

We are asking you to design the Wessex Scene Facebook Christmas cover image. You can use any medium you like but it must be “christmassy”! All images must be 960 width X 354 height pc and a minimum of 300 dpi.

Photography

We are looking for your best, most creative picture of campus at Christmas. This can be any University of Southampton campus. You must have the consent of any identifiable people in the photo.

General rules

All entries must be submitted by the entry form below as a high resolution jpg or PNG.

All entries must be your own work.

By entering you grant Wessex Scene royalty-free rights to use your illustration or photo with appropriate accreditation. All entries must be your own work.

The closing date for entries is 7pm on 12th November. You can enter as many times as you like but all entries must be submitted with a separate entry form.

Prizes

The exciting bit, prizes! The winners of each category will win 2 Union Films tickets. These tickets can be used for any Union Films-hosted movie, other than those run by Phoenix Films or National Theatre Live shows.

Illustration

Your winning cover image will be the Wessex Scene Facebook cover image for at least 2 weeks, likely lasting the entire month of December.

Photography

Watch this space, more details to hopefully come soon!

We are also hoping to organise some other great prizes, so keep an eye on our Facebook page for announcements.

How will the competition be judged?

Each category will be long-listed by a panel of judges (to be confirmed) and then the final shortlist will be decided in a public vote running the week after (watch this space for exact dates). The final shortlist for each category will be displayed at the Christmas Lights Switch On (20th November), where the overall winner will be decided by a public vote.

If you have any questions get in touch with Katja Stout, Head of Investigations; Avila Diana Chidume, Head of Imagery or Ivan Morris Poxton, Editor.

Good luck and don’t forget to enter by 7pm on 12th November!