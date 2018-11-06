Bitesize Happiness: Human chain helps move October books

After all their hard work fundraising for a new home, Sunday marked a new chapter for October Books. In a wonderful display of community action, the co-operative owned bookshop enlisted the help of nearly 250 volunteers, forming a human chain to move their stock to their new store.

Left with no choice but to move due to an increase in rent, October books has been tirelessly fundraising to buy the old bank building. Their new site will allow them to host reading groups and boast an even larger selection of books and ethically sourced goods.

People of all ages came out in support of the local treasure passing the books hand to hand along Portswood Road from their old address at no. 243 down to no. 189. Even though the breeze down Portswood was biting, morale was high as other local businesses and supporters of the shop provided hot drinks and biscuits to keep the human chain warm. It was a true display of community, unity and co-operation, something that October books have represented so well as a valued local business over the last 15 years.