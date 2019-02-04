February Events For Sexual Consent Awareness

February is set to be a huge month for Sexual Consent Awareness (SCA) society events. With everything from self-defence classes to film screenings, there are so many ways you can get involved with promoting sexual consent discussions on campus!

Above all though, we are encouraging students to complete our University-wide consent survey. The questionnaire is completely anonymous, and the results will help SCA and the students’ union better understand sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape prevalence on campus. To participate in the survey, click here.

In terms of events, we’re starting off the month with a collaboration with Hung Lung Kuen Kung Fu Society with two free self-defence classes. These will be held on Tuesday 5th, 7-8:30pm in the student union Activities Room and Thursday 7th February, 8-10pm in the union’s Martial Arts Room, respectively. Come and learn how to kick ass and raise awareness for sexual consent!

Then, on the following Sunday, 10th February, SCA will be hosting a Quiz and Curry round at The Bridge from 7pm-10pm.

On Wednesday 13th, SCA is hosting a charity screening with Union Films of The Hunting Ground at 5pm. Come and watch this powerful documentary series about sexual assault on American college campuses. Tickets will be £3 + £0.50 booking fee, and the proceeds will go to Yellow Door and SCA. To access tickets, click here, or purchase at SUSU reception.

We’ll be taking over Stag’s Flamingo with Cocktail Society on Saturday 16th February from 7pm. Come along for a night of sexual positivity, prizes, sexy games and having fun while learning about safe sex and consent! What’s more, £0.50p of every consent cocktail bought goes to charity.

On Tuesday 19th, we have SCA’s culture and diversity presentation with Yellow Door coinciding with FGM Zero Tolerance Day at 6:30pm in Building 2, Room 1085. Caroline Tiza from Yellow Door is coming to give a presentation about world FGM and sexual assault in diverse communities.

Finally, SCA is working with RAG to host a speed dating event on Wednesday 20th at The Bridge, 6-9pm. Tinder is so 2018… come meet someone new and help raise money for Yellow Door!

So far, I’ve only detailed events we’re doing in Southampton, but we’ll also be hosting a stand at Winchester School of Art (WSA) on three Thursdays in February (7th, 14th and 21st) from 1-3pm. We’re hoping to promote interest in potential SCA campaigns at WSA, so please come and say hi!

We’d love for you to get involved to help get the conversation going about consent on campus whilst creating a safer space for students, so hope to see you at one of our events and/or complete our survey held in collaboration with SUSU.