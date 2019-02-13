Rumour Has It… 2019 Union Elections Rumoured Sabbatical Officer Candidates

The SUSU nomination period has closed, which means it’s time for Wessex Scene‘s annual rumour list of candidates.
Our track record of predicting the candidates for the full-time sabbatical officer roles before they’re announced is usually very accurate. However, some rumours may be more reliable than others…
SUSU President
Aaron Peter Page
Ben Dolbear
Beth Lanham
Henry Hill
Isabella Camilleri
Lucy Stephenson
Nik Mukherjee
Zach Sharif
Vice-President (VP) Education & Democracy
Adrian Liu
Evelyn Hayes
Evie Reilly
Jess Harding
Jo Lisney
Sam Dedman
VP Activities
Abigail Mustard
Ben McQuigg
Fiona Sunderland
Polly Marquis
Thea Hartman
VP Sports
Olivia Reed
Sami Said
Steve Gore
VP Welfare and Community
Daphne Li
Emily Harrison
Fleur MacInnes
George Hart
Laura Elizabeth Barr