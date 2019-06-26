Here, pre-sessional and other students, is your handy guide to key places on Highfield Campus!

Hartley Library – This is one of the main study spaces on Highfield Campus for students, fully equipped with study desks, PCs and textbooks for nearly every degree. There is also a social space at the main entrance, as well as a convenient café where drinks and sandwiches can be purchased. For those students who might need assistance at any point during their studies, staff at the front desk, academic hub, Student Life and IT support are all happy to attend to your needs! The library is open 24 hours until 27th July. After then, it will be open from 9AM-9PM on Saturday and Sunday, and open from 08:30AM-9PM on weekdays.

The SUSU Shop – A very convenient outlet which stocks a great variety of food, drink and study supplies for very reasonable prices. Located next to SUSU main building.

Stag’s – The Student Union’s very own sports bar (left) where you can socialise between academic studies. Has a lot of choice in terms of food and drink options, including make-your-own toasties!

Jubilee Sports Centre – An ideal venue for students looking for a healthy way to unwind and burn off stress via exercise! It’s normally open from Monday to Sunday, 7AM-10PM.

Building 37 – Lots of support services can be found here, including the Careers Service for when you are looking towards your future after university, as well as student finance and visa support for EU and international students.

Nuffield Theatre – A great arts venue where lots of drama and musical performances can be attended year round.

Where all of the Unilink buses can be boarded. From here you can get to all of the student residential halls.

A map showing the locations of these key spots on Highfield Campus can be viewed here. To view current opening times for SUSU venues such as Stag’s, click here.