- A Gift
I was given as a gift of love
To show the affection of one person to another
She wore me around her neck with pride
Never once considering what I meant to the other.
What She meant to him.
Now that has changed
They have grown apart and moved away.
No longer in each other’s company
Yet I am still here
Dangling around her neck
Though the one who gave me
No longer appears
Yet I still linger
As though she has not forgotten
The love they shared
And the pain he caused
Yet I remain
The one last thing
Still representing
What had been.