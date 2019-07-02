Latest
Credit: Unsplash/freestocks.org/@freestocks

A Gift

By on Creative Writing Features



Poetry
  • A Gift

I was given as a gift of love

To show the affection of one person to another

She wore me around her neck with pride

Never once considering what I meant to the other.

What She meant to him.

Now that has changed

They have grown apart and moved away.

No longer in each other’s company

Yet I am still here

Dangling around her neck

Though the one who gave me

No longer appears

Yet I still linger

As though she has not forgotten

The love they shared

And the pain he caused

Yet I remain

The one last thing

Still representing

What had been.

