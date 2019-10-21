October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October carries many different associations depending on who you ask, but for most it signals the start of Pumpkin Spice lattes, jumpers and layering, Halloween and the countdown to Christmas. However, it is also a month that aims to raise awareness of breast cancer, something that claims the lives of over 11,000 people in the UK every year.

Whilst many of us will have been affected by cancer in some way, often by either a family member of close relatives or friends having been diagnosed, the gravity of a breast cancer diagnosis was bought home for me when last year a colleague of my mother’s sadly lost her battle with it after being diagnosed for a second time and facing treatment, something that the entire maternity unit (of my mother’s workplace) felt. However, it wasn’t just her tragic passing that brought it home, but also the fact that my mum turned to me and said that she wasn’t the first. In such a female-dominated workplace like a maternity unit, I quickly learned that my mother had lost many a colleague and friend to breast cancer but also seen many conquer it. That’s what hit me.

The number of women surviving their disease beyond ten years has doubled since 1970, increasing from 4 to 8 in 10 women, but having a marked increase in the likelihood of surviving this cancer is dependent on finding it early and therefore treating it before it progresses. Only 3 in 20 women survive the disease for 5 or more years when caught at the latest stage, compared to all women surviving it for the same time if diagnosed in its earliest stage. Due to the marked increase in survival rates when diagnosed early, its clear that knowing what to look out for and seeking out medical consultation when we are worried or unsure is the best course of action – something that should be integrated into our educations from a young age, not just in the month of October.

Personally I was never taught to check my breasts, or how to know what was normal for my body and when to seek medical advice, resulting in me ignoring a large 2.5 inch lump in my right breast for years, only to have it removed in an operation on my 16th birthday. Luckily it was completely benign and nothing to worry about, but had it not been removed I would’ve gone on for a lot longer thinking it was nothing of concern. The solution to this? Learning what normal breasts feel and look like for you and doing regular examinations.

If there is one thing everyone can do, man and woman, to help spread awareness and hopefully increase early diagnosis of breast cancer ,it is simply to learn how to examine your breasts. Once you know that, you know what is abnormal and when to consult a medical professional.

Here are my top tips: