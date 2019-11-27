Is it Too Early for Christmas? Absolutely not!

With Halloween a distant memory (and a rather hazy one for some of us, I hope), one’s attention naturally falls to the next season of celebration, Christmas. Yes, that’s right, I said it, Christmas, the season of all that is merry and happy, all that epitomises new beginnings, fairy lights, food stalls, marshmallows by the fire, fluffy socks and fireplaces.

But Christmas in November, why you ask? Many of you may belong to the school of thought that Christmas belongs in December, and that all things sparkly and merry belong only there. However, I also know that many of you (hopefully the ones reading this, and if that be the case, you’re in for a real dose of Christmas excitement) will never stop vehemently protesting otherwise, perhaps even until the day that you die. Here are some reasons why Christmas does not solely belong in one short month of four weeks, 31 days, and 744 hours.

Point number one: the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special. If Pam is as much of your spirit animal as she is mine, I implore you to ask yourself whether or not she tells her husband, Mick, and, arguably, all of us watching, that she sends her Christmas cards on the first day of November? Although there is some silliness in using her opinions as an example (we’re not all perfect, come on now), Pam is correct here; this method is actually logical. She goes on to say that, through this methodology, she gives everybody time to fully appreciate her cards and the messages she sends within them. Therefore, not only can people appreciate the aesthetics of the card itself (which, let’s face it, we all wish was suitable to hang up and frame as artwork on my wall all year round), but also the love and warmth of a message from someone. Isn’t that what Christmas is all about?

For those of you who found Pam an absolutely and unequivocally flawed character to use as an example, I shall move our Gavin-and-Stacey attentions on to a more suitable, mature, and logical candidate, Smithy. In his iconic recital of Do They Know It’s Christmas Time?, one would be completely unable to deny Christmas as having started, and will also be unable to stop the Christmas tunes that are itching to get out on your pre-made Spotify playlist. Surely, this can only works to a student’s advantage. Imagine this (sadly, it is a reality for some of us): you are sitting in the library, headphones on, staring at your lecturer talk about something infinitely boring and lethargic on your screen. You see only numbers as you make your way through the 10th lecture of the day. Words mean nothing anymore, but are only figments of your imagination that swirl around in your head. You look outside, the air has that aura of crispness, it is starting to go dark; you ponder on the layers you are wearing and whether they will be enough to face the ever-changing weather outside. You can hear someone playing Christmas music beside you through the tin of their headphones; you hear it like a calling in a lonely night. You put on your own soundtrack reserved for Christmas eve, and suddenly the world seems brighter and you have purpose again. You can breathe. Sound mesmerising? Yeah, now try telling me it is too early for Christmas.

Imagine if this same feeling infiltrated into your uni homes as well. I’m talking tinsel, fairy lights, a Christmas tree (fake, of course) and snowflakes, cut out as a bonding activity for your house. Think about getting home from lectures and seeing this light up your house. Physically lighting everything up could help figuratively light up those boring long days of library work which run us into the ground day after day – it would remind us that life is out there and that there is a sparkly, beautiful and food-filled end to the misery that is uni life!

These celebrations with your housemates will, sadly, end all too prematurely when the Christmas break starts on the 14th of December and everyone departs to their home towns to spend time with other friends and family. But what about this family – the very family you have built at uni? If the celebrations cannot start (in some people’s logic) until December the 1st, that only leaves us 2 weeks to hang decorations, watch Christmas films and prepare for those themed Switch and Jesters nights out which are such an integral part of your uni experience. How, I ask you, is that possibly enough time? I answer, in all seriousness, that it is not. Following a logical argument of time, and the shortness of it, I conclude my point.

Also, hello? Have you not switched on the TV recently? Christmas films are playing on Channel 5, all day, every day.“If the time is right, the time is right”, I’m sure the big TV bosses would’ve said. If the TV channels think it is Christmas, I’m almost one hundred percent sure that this bloody well makes it Christmas, don’t you? Another thing, have you not seen Facebook? The official Southampton University Christmas lights turn on is in November! Here, so it seems, we have ourselves two reputable arguments for the fact that Christmas starts in November, take them or leave them (but please take them).

Now, I can’t speak for all of you, but on a personal level, I will be wearing my Grinch socks loud and proud on my walks to campus, as I have been since November 1st. I urge you, in response to this article, to hang up a bit of tinsel, stand back, and see how the magic flows into your home, warming your heart like a marshmallow in a Bailey’s hot chocolate on a cold Christmas eve by the fireplace with the distant chorus of Christmas carols reverberating deep in your heart.

Christmas starts in November. Happy holidays!