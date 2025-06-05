Sustainable Summer Fashion Trends

We’re all aware of the doom and gloom within the fashion industry – focusing on each new trendy item through the lens of fast fashion, is it a micro trend or a macro trend? I’m sure we’ve all fallen into the flashy trap of the hottest new item at one point or another, however I think there’s something satisfying about finding new life for our old items, revitalising them for a new season!

One of my personal summer favourites right now is the hand bleached designs seen on a wide array of clothing items. A simple black tank can be turned into a creative piece with very few ingredients: regular household bleach, a paintbrush and your clothing item that’s looking a little dull. Take some inspiration from the world around you, or something a little more direct (Pinterest is my choice) the creative possibilities are far and wide.

In an attempt to achieve a ‘circular economy’ by 2050, the EU are pushing to help reduce textile waste and consumption. In 2020 alone this sector produced a 270kg carbon footprint, not exactly our biggest carbon contributor but it’s something we can still improve on!

Additionally, you may be aware of the large volume of water it takes to produce garments, a single cotton T-shirt alone requires 2700L of fresh water to produce, so perhaps just take a moment before cashing out on another design, when could you be inspired to make something yourself?

It’s not just environmental benefits being claimed, but allowing yourself to create in a sustainable way is a great feeling, it fosters individuality and takes away the pressure of needing the newest item to feel like you belong in the fashion world! Because the reality of it is, fashion is for everyone and should help reflect an individual’s taste.

The European parliament has stated that only 1% of ‘recycled’ clothes are actually recycled into new wearable garments so it’s not a bad idea to take it upon ourselves to recycle our own clothes into something we would actually want to wear again. Fashion has held a place in humanity’s heart for centuries and it has evolved with us, what might have once been a symbol of class and status has morphed into a freedom to express values, likes, dislikes and more – if sustainability was trendy (which I think it is) handmade clothes will always be in style. You have the ability to create timeless pieces suited to your exact tastes – that’s pretty stylish!