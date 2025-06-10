Breaking Barriers: Women, Climate, and the Fight for Equality.

On a previous episode of the Meliora podcast, we hear from a range of intelligent, academic women, from accredited professors here at the University of Southampton, to project leaders in regional sustainability initiatives. In celebration of progressive, sustainability-conscious women in the field, the discussion explores a broad spectrum of topics rooted in the fifth Sustainable Development Goal (SDG): “Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls”1.

The episode begins with an insightful discussion led by our hosts Grace Compton, Policy Officer for the Sustainability Resilience institute here at the University of Southampton, alongside Dr Alice Brook, SDG Project officer, which outlines the stark reality of the current UN metrics for SDG 5. Of the 18 targets within this SDG, none have been met—and many remain far from achievement.

Key figures include the 286-year timeline in removing all discriminatory laws against women across the globe, 140 years for women to be equally represented in world leadership positions as well as within the workplace, and yet a further 47 years for women to be equally represented across national parliament. Writing this as a 19-year-old woman, this timeline puts into perspective the slow pace of change. The goal’s holistic nature also considers the intersection between gender and climate change, a topic further explored by our guests.

As Dr Brook explains, in many developing countries, women shoulder the burden of caregiving responsibilities while increasingly taking on agricultural duties as men migrate to urban areas. Meaning they are on the frontlines of climate impacts such as extreme heat stress, drought, and declining crop yields due to irregular or reduced rainfall. These challenges, in turn, affect crucial aspects of women and girls’ lives – limiting access to education due to financial strain, increasing the weight of domestic responsibilities, and exacerbating both physical and mental stress. Climate variability has only deepened these struggles.

Shifting the focus closer to home, the conversation highlights gender-related challenges faced by women in the UK workplace. Dr Pauline Leonard, Professor of Sociology, shares insights into the inherent gender biases within the transport industry, drawing from her work in developing smart cities. She stresses that women’s transport needs often differ from those of men, particularly regarding safety concerns on public transit. While community-led initiatives such as mobile apps allow women to rate their feelings of safety in different areas, Dr Leonard notes that large-scale, gender-specific transport considerations remain scarce in her experience.

Similarly, Sue Littlemore, Director of Civic, speaks to the bias that “male is the norm” as she recalls being handed a high-visibility jacket three sizes too large, realizing that much of the workplace equipment and uniforms were designed with male dimensions in mind. She goes on to share her personal struggle with confidence and assertiveness in leadership roles, highlighting how she often finds herself apologizing for being perceived as “bossy”—a label a man in the same position might never have to consider.

Despite these challenges, many women-led companies, NGO’s and campaign groups are re-shaping the male-dominated landscape. The UNICEF Gender action plan2 , She Changes Climate3, and Solar sister4 exemplify female empowerment in the pursuit of sustainability and equity.

Enjoyed this piece and want to learn more? Listen to this episode of the Meliora podcast from the Sustainability and Resilience Institute at the University of Southampton on the podcast website or wherever you get your podcasts! (e.g. Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music).

References:

1 United Nations (2023). Goal 5 Achieve Gender Equality and Empower All Women and Girls. [online]sdgs.un.org. Available at: https://sdgs.un.org/goals/goal5

2 UNICEF (2021). Gender Action Plan, 2022-2025. [online]www.unicef.org. Available at: https://www.unicef.org/gender-equality/gender-action-plan-2022-2025

3 Borgoyary, M. (n.d.). She Changes Climate. [online]She Changes Climate. Available at: https://www.shechangesclimate.org

4 Solar Sister. (2018). About Us – Solar Sister. [online]Available at: https://solarsister.org/about-us/