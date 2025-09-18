Welcome to Southampton—a city without crowds of tourists, global prestige or picturesque views. Southampton is a city in which I had never visited before coming here for university, but one that I have since come to love. In this article I will try and sell it to you.

Let’s begin our whistle-stop tour through the streets of Southampton in 1620. As a newcomer to the city, you may have already realised the word “Mayflower” crops up more often than not. Mayflower Park, Mayflower Halls of Residence, Mayflower Theatre, and so on. Surprisingly few students at the university know why this actually is.

Stretching from Roman times to now, Southampton’s history is rich. However, the departure of the Mayflower ship towards North America in 1620 is one of Southampton’s biggest historical claims to fame. Those that settled in the global powerhouse that is now the United States of America left from Southampton’s port.

Also, it was famously where the Titanic departed from, as well as several vessels involved in the D-Day landings of 1944. You may spot a theme occurring—the port. What puts Southampton on the map is its status as an International Maritime City.

However, this may have only affected you as a holidaymaker leaving on many of the port’s cruises. Unfortunately, many people in this scenario only come to Southampton to leave again… but you’re here for at least 3 years!

Moving on to more modern times, the city is home to a top-flight football team. This may mean nothing to you or may not be news to you. However, what is for sure is that it defines a huge part of this city’s identity. Looking past its slightly dodgy premier league form, it is the foundation of an important community of fans that runs throughout the city.

It is these people that, quite rightly so, Southampton is most proud of. As a newcomer to the city in 2022, three things struck me about the people: diverse, community orientated, and welcoming. The fabric of this great city is defined by these people—visit the local shops, cafes, and parks, and immerse yourself in this community.

And finally, Southampton is famous for its two great universities. Specifically focusing on the one you have just joined, its prestige and fame traverses across different disciplines, cultures, and fields of research, with campuses across the city and world (notably Malaysia and now New Delhi).

The work your university does is incredible. From ground-breaking discoveries in Immunology to one of the leading institutions of Jewish Studies in the world, UoS is a thriving academic hub.

You now carry this identity with you as you begin your journey here. Wear it with pride. Immerse yourself in the university’s culture. Snatch up any opportunity you can. Studying in this amazing city is more than just a simple rite of passage—make the most of every moment you have in this incredible atmosphere you now find yourself in.