5 places you have to visit in Hampshire

You’ve chosen the University of Southampton, having seen its green campus and historic Hartley library, and now you’re moving into your new home, all excited to explore a new city. You head out to get your bearings a little, keen to see the river and the city centre, but can’t help feel a little…

Disappointed.

Whilst there’s no doubt you’ll make some great memories in this city, it’s no secret that Hampshire has some prettier places to offer than Southampton. But fear not.

Southampton is surrounded by charming little towns and villages that are full of history and plenty of beautiful nature, perfect for whenever you need a bit of breather.

Whether you prefer the rural or the urban, here are five great places to visit, all within a 25-minute train journey from Southampton Central station.

The New Forest

Famous for its ancient woodland and quaint villages, heather-covered heathland and free-roaming ponies, the New Forest is a magical part of the world – and just around the corner from Southampton. With more than 140 miles of footpaths to follow, visitors can choose walks of all lengths and difficulties, spot deer and other local wildlife, including a wide range of birds like woodpeckers, tawny owls or nightjars.

When arriving from Southampton, you can take a direct train to Brockenhurst, an ideal gateway to the New Forest. It is surrounded by nature, while offering facilities such as bike hire services, as well as various local pubs and restaurants.

Train journey: 14-20 minutes, tickets from £4.35*

Romsey

Another quick and easy trip out of Southampton is to the market town of Romsey. Another firm favourite for the history-lovers, this town is lined with buildings whose stories date back hundreds of years, such as the Norman Abbey and the medieval King John’s House and heritage centre, with its gorgeous gardens and traditional tearooms.

Romsey also plays host to a plethora of charity shops, a cat-café, and an award-winning light show with live entertainment and street food from the 27th of November to the end of the year.

Train journey: 11 minutes, tickets from £3.95*

Winchester

Not so much further afield if you’re a WSA student, but if you’re based in Southampton, the gorgeous cathedral city of Winchester is a quick and easy escape. Though Winchester is beautiful at all times of year, it is a particularly popular jaunt around Christmas time when the bustling stalls of Winchester Christmas market in the grounds of the cathedral provide the perfect way to get into the festive spirit.

If the sun is shining, a gentle stroll can be taken through the historic town centre, or along the River Itchen, whose banks are far greener and more pleasant to walk along than those seen further downstream as the Itchen opens up into the Solent in Southampton. Winchester is a fascinating place to learn about local history, with important historical landmarks such as The Great Hall built in the 13th century, or the abundance of local museums such as the City Museum and the Military Museums, where one might take refuge in the coming rainy days.

Train journey: 17 minutes, tickets from £4.35*

Royal Victoria National Park :

Once the site of the Royal Victoria Military Hospital, this park now offers 200 acres of space, including woodland and coastal paths with a rich historical insight into the local area. It is a lovely spot for a picnic, wander or bike ride on the shores of the Solent, and home to a weekly Parkrun, as well as yoga and Pilates classes in the Chapel. Whilst most of the hospital has been demolished, the Chapel and tower are iconic buildings to explore on your visit to the costal park.

To get there, taking the train from Southampton Central to Netley and then walking or taking the bus to the park is a popular option. Alternatively, those keen on a bigger walk can take the Solent Way and find a costal path that runs along Southampton Water, which covers 5 miles between Southampton city centre and Royal Victoria Country Park.

Train journey: 19 minutes, tickets from £2.90*

Hamble

The next station down the line from the aforementioned Netley is the village of Hamble-le-Rice, another option for those wanting to visit the Royal Victoria Country Park.

However, Hamble itself can be a lovely day out. The village sits on the banks of the River Hamble and is home to boatyards and marinas, as well as pubs, cafes and little independent shops.

Walking along the River Hamble can take you to the River Hamble Country Park, a lovely grassy picnic spot in the warm weather, with options to hire out small boats or paddleboards. Following the path, you can reach the Upper Hamble Estuary and Woods, and eventually Manor Farm, a lovely spot for an ice-cream if you’re taking this slightly longer walking route.

Train journey: 21 minutes, tickets from £3.25*

*all mentioned train fares refer to the price of an Evening Out return, using a 16-25 railcard.