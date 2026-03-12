Fashion Is Art – What Does This Mean for the Met this Year?

Image by Zoha Noor from Pixabay

Are we feeling inspired in 2026? Well, you’d better be if you’re a hand-picked celebrity going to the 2026 Met Gala, because the “Fashion is Art” theme has been selected. It’s safe to say there are many ideas circulating about what “Fashion is Art” actually means. Fashion is art, but are we talking about walking pieces of art, sculptures, paintings, watercolour, models (the profession and the artistic kind)? Well, predicting what this could truly mean in 2026 is difficult. Since the Met Gala was founded in 1948, it has been in aid of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

I find myself each year tuning into E! news to see the creations and channelling my inner Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada. This theme comes amidst the “Costume Art” exhibition in Spring of 2026 with credits to the curator Andrew Bolton including art in a non-traditional sense and specifically looking at the relationship between the body itself and the clothes we wear.

Fashion is Art, which seems like more of a fact to me, but I am overjoyed to see how celebrities take creative liberties with this to convey a message, especially with the use of AI in art and how a theme like this could combat the idea of producing art through artificial means. It could bring an organic sense back into fashion and artistry, celebrating local, small, self-sufficient artists. I would like to see more designers collaborate with new and upcoming artists.

I loved the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” and the historical cultural contexts it brought to fashion in 2025, especially in the American political climate. This year, I want to see colours, artistry, and the convergence of media, style, fashion, and tailoring. Does art have to have meaning? Nothing can be void of meaning if you want to get philosophical. The artistry we will see in May doesn’t need deep meaning, but it may need purpose.

I believe Anna Wintour has an understanding of the political climate. This is key to staying relevant and having people like me follow this event each year. This choice of theme is by no means a fluke . I think this theme is a way of refocussing the meaning of the Met Gala in supporting the arts and raising money and celebrating creativity.

The lack of originality in AI art and the overuse and abuse of AI to produce content, whether imagery or ‘art’, are threatening the work of freelance artists, graphic designers, and creatives of all walks of life. This could give a huge platform to celebrate artists present and past; to understand how important their work is in the fabrication of our culture and media. Yet the risk is high for fashion houses like Gucci to extend their use of AI in their campaigns even further into their designs. Recently, they have been criticised for using AI to promote their fashion show in Milan (BBC, 2026). So, could this redefine art negatively in cohesion with the use of AI, or could it be a chance to reverse the roles and allow up-and-coming creatives? Personally, I hope it’s the latter.

Art itself is highly political, and considering the polarising contexts of American and global politics in conflict, I will be interested to see which designers select to be part of their artistic designs and what could be displayed as politically driven art. Consider Cate Blanchett as an example, appearing in a pro-Palestinian dress, which subtly left interpretation to the viewer at the Cannes film festival in 2024 (The Guardian, 2024). Or, notably, at the Met Gala in 2021, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s white dress that had “tax the rich” sprawled across the back, which overtly conveyed a political message (The Guardian, 2021). Could we see a repeat of this, or will celebrities avoid the controversial messages after all…

Is politics at the Met Gala hypocrisy?

It all feels dystopian, someone parading socialist ideas at one of the biggest events with very rich and important people attending. Does this make the arts more accessible or even more exclusive? Either way, I watch it each year, and I think the conclusion is that the “spectacle” of the Met Gala is the message in itself, and the medium is fashion as Ocasio-Cortez argued in defense of her “tax the rich” dress (The Guardian, 2021). This does become a movement, and for many, it’s a way of showing solidarity, making celebrities feel more relatable even though they aren’t really. I am very excited about the liberties and flexibility this theme offers.

A committee of celebrities has been collated for the occasion with co-chairs including Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams, with more information on the rest of the committee at Vouge’s guide to the Met Gala. I find the committee to be diverse in style and with an emphasis on relevant and popular young fashion icons such as Alex Consani and Sabrina Carpenter.

As a well-seasoned fashion critic, writing this in my H&M joggers and Primark t-shirt, I have my predictions and thoughts on what we could be seeing on the iconic Met Museum steps on the first Monday of May. Hopefully, lots of colour, artistic liberties, and deeper meaning, but the apprehension of the theme’s boundaries is obviously present online due to its unrestrictive nature. Mirroring the iconic outfits and ideas of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme in 2019. I hope to see people push the boundaries in a creative and inclusive way with real-life artists in mind!