Does Global Volunteering Actually Help?

Illustration by Erin Crombie

In the globalised world that we live in, the idea of combining travel with charity work has become very appealing. Each year, millions of young people, particularly from wealthier countries, travel abroad to teach, build, or work in community projects. Known as “voluntourism”, the industry is now worth billions and is marketed as a chance to “make a difference” while travelling the world. But beneath its feel-good, positive surface lies a growing ethical debate: does voluntourism genuinely help communities, or does it risk doing more harm than good?

At best, voluntourism offers obvious benefits. It allows individuals to engage directly with global inequality, often for the first time. Many volunteers report increased awareness of poverty, development issues, and cultural differences. Financially, voluntourism can also boost local economies. Volunteers typically pay programme fees, support local businesses, and donate to projects. In theory, this creates a mutually beneficial exchange: the travellers gain experience, while communities receive support. This is the moral case for voluntourism.

However, more and more research suggests that voluntourism is often structurally flawed, particularly when it is short-term, unskilled, and poorly regulated. It can be argued that many volunteers lack the necessary skills for the roles they perform. Sending untrained individuals to teach or build infrastructure can lead to poor-quality outcomes and often require projects to be redone. More widely, voluntourism can replace job opportunities for local people. If foreign volunteers are willing to work for free, there is less incentive to hire and train local workers, which in turn undermines the very economies these programmes claim to support.

Voluntourism has also been criticised through a postcolonial lens. Many programmes centre the volunteer’s experience rather than the needs of the community, reinforcing unequal power dynamics between the Global North and South. This dynamic, often described as the “white saviour complex”, presents local communities as helpless and passive recipients of help rather than having any active role in their own development. This creates a form of performative aid in which the emotional reward for volunteers outweighs the positive outcomes for the community.

The most serious ethical concern arises in orphanage voluntourism, which is widely criticised by organisations such as UNICEF. Research often shows that many children in these orphanages are not actually orphans but are separated from their families to attract volunteers and donations. This system can then contribute to exploitation and human trafficking. Moreover, short-term volunteers can cause psychological harm as children form attachments with the volunteers that are repeatedly broken as they come and go.

Another concern is the way voluntourism is documented and shared online. Many volunteers post photos of themselves with local children on social media platforms, often without obtaining their consent. While these images are usually intended to show kindness or raise awareness, they can reduce people, particularly vulnerable children, to symbols of poverty or charity. UNICEF warns that sharing identifiable images can breach children’s privacy and dignity and in sme cases expose them to harm. This practice, sometimes called “poverty porn”, raises the ethical question: if such images would be inappropriate at home, why are they acceptable abroad?

It is worth noting that not all forms of voluntourism carry the same risk. Social projects such as teaching, childcare, or working in orphanages tend to be far more problematic. These roles require training, consistency, and long-term relationships that short-term volunteers cannot realistically provide. As a result, they are more likely to displace local workers or cause harm, particularly when involving vulnerable groups like children.

By contrast, environmental projects, such as conservation work, wildlife protection, or waste cleanup, are often considered less ethically fraught. These projects typically rely less on emotional relationships and benefit more directly from additional labour, even if it is short-term. However, even here, concerns remain whether programmes are actually effective or simply designed to attract paying volunteers.

Finally, perhaps the most worrying critique is that voluntourism can create demand for poverty. Projects may be created specifically to appeal to foreign volunteers, sometimes prioritising the emotional impact over the genuine need. In this regard, voluntourism risks becoming less about solving problems and more about sustaining them.

Despite these criticisms, not all forms of voluntourism are inherently harmful; many experts argue that the issue lies not in volunteering itself, but in how it is structured. More ethical models of volunteering often have features such as being locally led, where communities define their own needs; skills-based volunteering, where participants already have relevant skills; long-term engagement rather than short-term placements; and, finally, strong safeguarding policies, especially for vulnerable groups.

In conclusion, voluntourism exists in an uncomfortable moral grey area. While it is often motivated by genuine compassion, its outcomes are often shaped by global inequality itself. Yet the key ethical question remains: who benefits the most? the volunteer or the community?

Voluntourism is most problematic in social settings involving vulnerable people, where short-term unskilled involvement can cause real harm. In contrast, environmental projects may offer a more ethical alternative, though they are not without issues.

Ultimately, doing good abroad requires more than good intentions. Critical awareness is needed, along with a sense of humility and a willingness to question whether helping is actually helping at all.