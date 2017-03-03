- Candidate Interview: Samuel Dedman, VP Education
- Candidate Interview: Simon Pinney, Union President
- Candidate Interview: Thomas Gravatt, VP Engagement
- Candidate Interviews: Greg Williams, VP Democracy and Creative Industries
- Candidate Interview: Dan Varley, VP Engagement
- Candidate Interview: Sam Higman, VP Welfare
- Candidate Interview: Kirby Moore, Union President
- Candidate Interview: Ben Parker, VP Sports Development
- Candidate Interviews: Flora Noble, Union President
- Candidate Interviews: Stephen Gore, VP Sports Development
- Candidates Interviews: Alex Hovden, Union President
- Candidate Interview: Amelia Ng, VP Democracy and Creative Industries
- Candidate Interview: Arun Aggarwal, VP Student Communities
- Candidate Interview: Leyla Elsey, VP Welfare
- Candidate Interview: Henry Lane, Union President
- Candidate Interview: Evie Reilly, VP Democracy and Creative Industries
- Candidate Interview: Liam St Dennis, VP Welfare
- Union Election: Rumoured Candidates
- Union Elections 2017: Who’s Running?
- Union Elections: Candidate Interviews with Wessex Scene Published
- Voting for Union Elections is Now Open
- Voting For Union Elections Closes Today
- Union Elections: Meet the Candidates 1 – Liveblog
- Union Elections: Meet The Candidates 2 – Liveblog
- Union Elections 2017: Exit Poll Results
With voting closed in this year’s Union Elections, Wessex Scene can exclusively reveal the exit polls ahead of tonight’s Election Night Live. We received over 1400 responses collectively, and these statistics are formed from the percentages of these results.