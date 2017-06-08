GE2017: Results Night Live

Despite exit polls projecting change across the country, in Southampton polls estimate that Test is remaining Labour, with Itchen and Romsey and North staying under Conservative rule.
Student at Keele University unable to vote as some polls had outdated register.
John Savage, Labour Councillor for Portswood Ward, says that he is “absolutely delighted” by the result and believes that they are fairly accurate. He told the Wessex Scene that he reckoned that he was hoping to just come back with the same number of seats as before but actually is very thrilled by this result in the Exit Poll.
According to BBC, the Pound falls against the Dollar and the Euro following the Exit Poll.
Alex Hovden, Union President tells the Wessex Scene “In the words of my idol Jeremy Corbyn: ‘here we, here we, here we fucking go'”.
Sunderland and Newcastle racing to get the first results out.
Given the results, a hung parliament. If the results are confirmed Theresa May will probably have to step down. Corbyn is more than likely to stay as the Labour leader. This means quite a defeat for the Conservatives and looks like they’ve lost their majority.
SNP are predicted to drop to just 34 seats, a significant fall.
The Exit polls are giving a majority to the Conservatives with 314 and Labour with 266 seats, this is not enough for a Tory majority.
Welcome to tonight’s Wessex Scene liveblog, reporting the results from the General Election as they come in from across the country.
Worth remembering exit polls are a very small percentage of the country- results may be significantly different.