Dev Announced As RAG Awards 2017 Host

BBC Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin has been announced as the host of the National RAG Awards 2017.

The awards ceremony recognises achievement in student fundraising and will be held at St Mary’s Stadium as part of the National RAG Conference, which this year is being organised and hosted by SUSU RAG.

Issy Worrall, Deputy Chair of the conference organising committee, commented:

We’re so excited for RAG conference – which hundreds of RAG’S, Charities and Companies coming down to Southampton, it really is an amazing opportunity! Adding Dev from Radio 1 into the mix just adds to the mix, it’s going to be a great few days!

Tickets for the conference and awards can be bought online.

The RAG Awards categories and nominations can be viewed here.