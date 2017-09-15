Explosion in London Tube Treated as Terror Incident

An explosion occurred at Parsons Green Station on a District line train from Wimbledon in south-west London this morning at 8:20am.

The blast is now being treated as a terror incident.

Scotland Yard confirmed that the explosion was caused by an ‘improvised explosive device’ which was detonated during Friday’s rush hour.

A bucket was allegedly set on fire inside a supermarket bag. However, analysis has found little damage inside of the carriage.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that twenty-two people were treated in hospital, mostly for burn injuries. People are advised to avoid the area.

While the cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed, Scotland Yard said it is treating it as a terror incident.

Several witnesses described the panic after as ‘a sort of loud explosion’ in itself, with everyone running out of the station.

Natasha Wills, assistant director of operations at London Ambulance Service is quoted saying:

We have sent multiple resources to the scene including single responders in cars, ambulance crews, incident response officers and our hazardous area response team, with the first of our medics arriving in under five minutes.

Hundreds of detectives, working with the MI5, are investigating the blast.

Wessex Scene will keep you updated with new information as it follows.