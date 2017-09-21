University Organises Bake Sale To Support Mexico Earthquake Victims

A cake sale will take place on 25th September at Highfield Campus to support those affected by the recent earthquake in Mexico.

The 7.1 magnitude quake, which hit the country on 19th September, caused serious damage to Mexico City and the areas of Puebla, Morelos and Mexico State.

Volunteers and government workers are still currently searching the rubble for survivors.

The cake sale, which is organised by the Optics and Photonics Society, will be held between 10am and 2pm in the foyer of Building 53. You can support the event by donating baked goods or purchasing cakes on the day.

Proceeds made from donations will go directly to the Mexican Red Cross to aid their rescue work in the affected areas.

You can also support the Mexican Red Cross by donating to them directly.