International Student Numbers At UK Universities See Record Rise

Universities Minister Jo Johnson has announced that record numbers of international students have this year chosen to study at UK universities.

In a post on Twitter congratulating students receiving A Level results, Johnson, the brother of Prime Minister Boris, also announced that a record number of English 18-year-olds have been accepted into university as well as a significant rise in international students choosing the UK as their place of study.

Congratulations to all those students picking up their #Alevelresults this morning. Great to see a record rate of English 18-year-olds have been accepted into university this year, with a rise in international students choosing to study at our world-leading universities — Jo Johnson (@JoJohnsonUK) August 15, 2019

Despite widespread media concern and expert’s predictions that the vote to leave the European Union would lead to a decrease in students arriving to study from abroad, the numbers have risen consecutively each year since the 2016 referendum. In the academic year 2015/16, there were 438,515 international students in the UK, and the next year there were 442,750. By 2017/18, there were a record 458,520 international students in the UK.

Jo Johnson, who has served as the MP for Orpington since 2010 and has previously backed a second EU referendum, in April argued for an increase in the limit of post-study stay for international students, and has tabled an amendment to the Immigration Bill to reflect such a change.

The UK remains the second most popular higher education destination for international students behind only the United States, with the top country of origin of international students in the UK being China. Italy, France, Germany, Spain and Greece are the top five countries of origin of EU students enrolled at UK universities.