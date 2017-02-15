Interference in the US Election: Where Do We Draw the Line?

The US election has probably never been as vitally important as it was this year. The stakes were enormous and even now that Donald Trump has been elected still no one knows what to expect. The future of America and the ripple effect it will have on the entire world, is hanging by a very thin thread.

Aside from the very terrifying reality, the presidential campaign couldn’t have been any further from smooth sailing. Endless external influences kept piping up to create, what is quite possibly, the most dramatic election there has ever been.

A major scandal to hit the US election involved leaked information from the Clinton presidential campaign – and only from the Clinton campaign, suspicious much? WikiLeaks offers a public service in their eyes, to inform the masses of what goes on behind the political red curtain. Some of this information is obtained via hacking, which on its own is extremely problematic territory in terms of privacy and blurring the lines of human rights.

Many of the revelations just confirmed suspicions that were already circulating, and didn’t impact Clinton’s presidency run in the way that might have been intended. Firstly, they showed that Clinton’s views on banking regulations vary depending on who she is talking to. Hardly shocking – a politician adapting their language for who they are addressing. They also revealed that her campaign’s relationship with mainstream media is far too snuggly. An extremely concerning example of this is an email exchange that involves a reporter asking for approval on his article and sending it over to be checked by the campaign before release.

It is argued that the information released is valuable information that voters have the right to know. The counterargument to this is that the root of these hacks are external to the US and intended to interfere with the elections making WikiLeaks accomplices in aiding foreign interference. Following these hacks targeting the US elections, the Ecuadorian government revoked the internet access of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. In response he made a public statement declaring that interfering with countries’ electoral processes is completely against their policies.

A deeply troubling point Clinton raised during the third presidential candidates’ debate is that 17 US intelligence agencies, both government based and private, have confirmed that the Russian government itself is responsible for the hacks, going all the way up the ranks to Putin himself. This rings serious alarm bells, as the specific motivations behind Putin’s involvement and whatever his intentions, the chances of them being a good thing for America and the wider world are zero to none.

Whether it’s Clinton cosying up to the US mainstream media or Trump allegedly getting help from his ‘buddy’ Putin, I think it’s safe to say that the real issue here is the too many cooks in the kitchen situation going on. All these agendas are delegating attention away from what should actually matter to the American public; what policies they support and what future they want.

This election has arguably been ransacked by a media storm and the media shifting their weight around like a bully in the playground is not the democratic way. Those interfering in such an important decision need to be held accountable. Let the American public do their thing.