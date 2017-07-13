Year Abroad Country Profile: Brazil

Why should people choose the destination?

Brazil is just the most beautiful, diverse, crazy country imaginable! The landscapes are simply spectacular and the people are so warm and friendly. There really is no other place like it on Earth! Going to Brazil is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of opportunity!

Travel / cultural highlights?

Rio de Janeiro is undoubtedly one of Brazil’s highlights for being such an iconic city. Spending at least one of either New Year or Carnival there is a must! The Foz do Iguaçu waterfalls is personally one of my favourite places in Brazil to witness the sheer power of nature. The North of Brazil also has many great places to visit, such as the Amazon and the truly unique Lençóis Maranheses. There are too many to mention here, Brazil is so huge that you’ll never run out of places to go to!

How was the process of adjusting after being in the UK?

There can be quite a big culture shock going to Brazil as it’s culturally very different to the UK. Life is much slower-paced in Brazil and there’s a lot of bureaucracy, making even the most mundane daily tasks such as going to the bank or the post office time-consuming. You need to be very patient with Brazil to get the best out of your time there.

How expensive is it to live there?

You’ll be pleased to hear that it’s mostly quite a bit cheaper to live in Brazil than in the UK. This means that your basic expenses such as food, rent and going out will be significantly less than how much you spend back at home. However, the larger, less frequent purchases can be more expensive than in the UK. I’m talking about any technology (phones, laptops, etc), clothes that will all cost you more dollar in Brazil (well actually Brazilian Reais), so make sure you keep your valuables safe and in fine working order!

Best piece of advice?

You have to throw yourself right into it and make the most of every opportunity that comes your way. Be open-minded and say yes to things! If someone invites you to go to the beach or to go for some food, say yes! With a positive, open attitude like this you’ll meet so many people and have some amazing experiences.