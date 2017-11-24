World Stories You May Have Missed: Autumn Edition

The Autumn edition of World Stories You May Have Missed covers the lesser known, or slightly more unusual, news stories from 5 countries spanning 3 different continents.

French butter shortages

As the butter shortage in France became increasingly apparent, locals and tourists alike became worried over the impact this may have on croissants!

The shortage occurred due to a decrease in milk yields throughout Europe. However, France appeared to suffer to a greater extent than elsewhere. Supermarkets throughout the country were faced with empty shelves as many people began stocking up on butter in fear they would run out.

Honolulu bans texting while walking

A law has been passed in Honolulu which could result in fines of $35 if you are seen texting whilst walking around the city. With the number of pedestrian deaths increasing, partly due to the increasing use of mobile phones, it has been suggested that other US and European cities may take inspiration from this and follow suit.

3D Bridge opens in The Netherlands

The world’s first 3D printed concrete bridge was officially opened on the 17th October in the Dutch town of Gemert. This bridge is constructed of 800 layers of concrete and took over 3 months to build. The benefits of this new method of construction are said to include a need for fewer resources and less waste. Along with the US and China, The Netherlands is one of the world leaders in the use of 3D printing for construction, with other projects also in the process of being built.

Ban on Soft Cheese in China has been relaxed

China has lifted the ban that had prevented the import of mould-ripened cheeses such as Camembert, Brie and Roquefort. The ban was initially put in place in September following fears that the moulds used in the production of these cheeses was harmful to human health. However, following discussions between representatives from the European Commission and Chinese Health Officials, the safety of these cheeses was confirmed and trade has been resumed.

Japanese rail company apologises for train departing 20 seconds early

A Japanese train company made a statement apologising for any inconvenience caused by a train travelling from Tokyo to Tsukuba departing 20 seconds ahead of schedule. The company commented on the incident saying that the mistake occurred due to crew not checking the departure time sufficiently. Imagine if British train companies apologised for similar, slight timing errors…