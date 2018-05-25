Exit Poll Suggests Ireland Has Voted to Repeal The Eighth Amendment

Ireland has voted by a landslide to legalise abortion, according to an exit poll from Ipsos/MRBI for The Irish Times released this evening.

The vote, which took place today, was on whether the Eighth Amendment should be repealed and whether the country should legalise abortion up until the twelfth week of a woman’s pregnancy. The poll, which is expected to have +/-1.5% margin of error, shows a victory for repealing the amendment at 68% to 32%. Sampling started at 7am and took place in 160 locations in every constituency, with over 4,500 voters sampled.

Vote counting will began at 9am on Saturday. The result is expected to be announced in the afternoon. Over 70% of women polled voted to repeal the amendment, compared to 65% of men. As the interactive infographic below shows, both urban and rural areas and all age groups under 65 voted overwhelmingly in favour, with 87% of voters aged 18-24 voting ‘Yes’.

Turnout appeared high all day, with reports of people queueing from before the polls opened at 7am. The repeal campaign gained huge traction this week, with #HomeToVote showing accounts of people flying to Ireland to vote in the referendum, and people offering to pay for flights and pick people up from airports.

If this exit poll is correct, it will have a higher majority in favour than the May 2015 same-sex marriage vote, where 62% voted in favour of legalising same sex marriage in Ireland.

This story will be updated as the result of Ireland’s historic referendum is confirmed.