Winter Fashion for Summer Lovers: A Guide to Updating Your Wardrobe

There are two different types of people in the world; those who relish every last ray of sunshine and those who spend six months out of the year willing the leaves to change colour so they can dig out all their favourite chunky knits, cosy scarfs, and tailored coats. If you’re the latter, then go forth and immerse yourself in your extensive Autumnal wardrobes. Yet if you’re on the opposite side of the spectrum, then fear not, here is the Wessex Scene’s tried and tested methods for updating any wardrobe for the Winter months ahead.

The Right Coat

Coats are a tricky thing to get right. Although essential to any Winter wardrobe, they can absolutely make or break an outfit. In the same way that shoppers often have their favourite seasons for dressing, there are people out there who own hundreds of coats. And that’s okay, it’s their thing. Despite being a fashion enthusiast, I am not one of those people. For years I avoided coats, I literally would brave the cold out of fear of ruining my outfit; as if they were covering up my hard-work! Stupid, I know.

Believe it or not, I eventually came to my senses and invested in a good quality parka. At £80 (even with my 50% discount working in high street brand, WHISTLES), this felt like a lot of money. But three years later and it’s still going strong. With an enormous fluffy hood that not only protects me from the rain but feels like I’m wearing a duvet, this was one of the best wardrobe investments I’ve made to date.

Even though I’ll never be a coat obsessive, I have recently added a Topshop number to my collection because it was love at first sight. Often that’s the best way to shop, going with your heart effectively guarantees that you’ll get your money’s worth out of an item. This coat in particular is black with a skimming, A-Line shape complete with a removable faux-fur collar. It encapsulates my style and I’ve been wearing it non-stop.

For my fellow coat-avoiders out there, my advice is to bag yourself a classic style in either black, grey, or camel. These colours will work as the basis of your Winter wardrobe. Don’t be afraid to splurge a little on a transcendent style, i.e. a coat that will still be in fashion for years to come, as this means you won’t be faced with a yearly dilemma of overwhelming choice. Keep it simple kids.

All of the Boots.

Every September, almost like clockwork, high street stores are flooded with every style boot imaginable. This season it was all about embroidery, the must-have item amongst the fashion bloggers were a pair of Miss. Selfridge black ankle boots embroidered with delicate flowers in pastel tones. Although this is great as a trend piece, come January they’ll be long forgotten. Instead, you can always nod to AW16’s biggest trend by investing in a pair of velvet boots. Like embroidery, velvet is everywhere this season but is less of a fad trend and will always look festive around this time of year.

From personal experience, you can’t go wrong with a pair of black ankle boots. For those of you mourning the loss of Summer, they even look great paired with tights and your favourite floaty Summer dresses. Topshop mass produce ankle boots like they’re going out of style. But that’s the beauty of it, a pair of black ankle boots will get you far in life.

For the more daring amongst you, knee high boots are a very easy way to look chic and put together without all that much effort. I invested in a suede pair of black WHISTLES knee high boots a couple of years ago and they’re still going strong. Again, although a higher price point, I did get them on sale and so it’s worth looking at the WHISTLES, Reiss, and & Other Stories websites at the start of this month as stores start shifting their Winter stock to make way for SS17. I’d recommend having a peruse amongst some of their sale bargains to add to your staple Winter wardrobes.

When in doubt, wear lipstick.

I live by this mantra. Although not technically a fashion choice, an Autumnal lipstick can go a long way in bringing interest to an outfit. Do you even get more Christmassy than a red lip?

With the liquid lipstick trend in full swing, there are plenty of winning formulas on offer. If you’re in the market to invest then look no further than the Stila ‘Stay-All Day Liquid Lipsticks’ (£16 – available on Cult Beauty). These tick every box for a liquid lipstick in terms of longevity and comfort but they’re certainly not for the light-hearted as they are heavy-duty formulas available in an array of vampy colours. Personally, the NYX ‘Soft Matte Lip Creams’ (available in selected Boots and ASOS) can do no wrong in my eyes. At just £5.50 each, the range of colours is incredible and they are hands down the most comfortable formula to wear – this is coming from someone who owns too much lipstick.

If you’re still mourning the loss of summer, then I hope the prospect of winter fashion has put a spring back in your step. If anything, some retail therapy is the best way to get over any sort of heart-break. Happy Shopping!