Picture Credit: Becky Walsh

Mug Cakes: Triple Chocolate Cake

Lifestyle


Mug Cakes are such a quick and easy way to whip up a treat in under 15 minutes. All you need is a mug and microwave-  classic student staples! They are also super cheap and the ingredients are pretty basic. The triple chocolate cake is my all-time favourite, its just like a chocolate pudding and makes a perfect treat after a long day at uni! 

Picture Credit: Becky Walsh

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons soft butter, plus a little more for greasing
  • 40g dark chocolate, finely chopped
  • 1 medium egg
  • 2 tablespoons semi-skimmed milk
  • 3 tablespoons caster sugar
  • 3 tablespoons self-raising flour
  • pinch of salt

Chocolate ganache:

  • 4 tablespoons double cream
  • 50g dark chocolate, finely chopped

 

Method

  1. First make the chocolate ganache. Place the double cream in a mug and microwave for 30 seconds until nearly boiling. Add the finely chopped chocolate and mix until melted and smooth, then set aside to cool and thicken.
Picture Credit: Becky Walsh

2. Grease a 350ml mug with a little butter and set aside. Place the remaining butter and chocolate in a second mug and microwave for 10-20 seconds until melted.

Picture Credit: Becky Walsh

3.  Add the egg and milk to the mug and beat with a fork until thoroughly combined. Add the sugar, flour and salt and beat again until smooth.

4. Tip the cake mixture into the greased mug and cook in the microwave for 2 minutes 20 seconds (600W), 2 minutes (800W), or 1 minute 40 seconds (1000W). Leave to cool slightly as the cake will shrink a little from the sides of the mug.

5. Turn the cake out onto a plate and pour over the ganache to serve.

6. Eat it and enjoy!!

Picture Credit: Becky Walsh

This recipe was taken from Mima Sinclair’s book, Mug Cakes.

Second year History student at the University of Southampton.

