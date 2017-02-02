Mug Cakes: Triple Chocolate Cake

Mug Cakes are such a quick and easy way to whip up a treat in under 15 minutes. All you need is a mug and microwave- classic student staples! They are also super cheap and the ingredients are pretty basic. The triple chocolate cake is my all-time favourite, its just like a chocolate pudding and makes a perfect treat after a long day at uni!

Ingredients

2 tablespoons soft butter, plus a little more for greasing

40g dark chocolate, finely chopped

1 medium egg

2 tablespoons semi-skimmed milk

3 tablespoons caster sugar

3 tablespoons self-raising flour

pinch of salt

Chocolate ganache:

4 tablespoons double cream

50g dark chocolate, finely chopped

Method

First make the chocolate ganache. Place the double cream in a mug and microwave for 30 seconds until nearly boiling. Add the finely chopped chocolate and mix until melted and smooth, then set aside to cool and thicken.

2. Grease a 350ml mug with a little butter and set aside. Place the remaining butter and chocolate in a second mug and microwave for 10-20 seconds until melted.

3. Add the egg and milk to the mug and beat with a fork until thoroughly combined. Add the sugar, flour and salt and beat again until smooth.

4. Tip the cake mixture into the greased mug and cook in the microwave for 2 minutes 20 seconds (600W), 2 minutes (800W), or 1 minute 40 seconds (1000W). Leave to cool slightly as the cake will shrink a little from the sides of the mug.

5. Turn the cake out onto a plate and pour over the ganache to serve.

6. Eat it and enjoy!!

This recipe was taken from Mima Sinclair’s book, Mug Cakes.