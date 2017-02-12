Taco’s for Two

Stuck for ideas for food this Valentines Day? Then look no further than Wahaca, one of the new restaurants that has recently opened in WestQuay’s Watermark.

This year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday, and so following the news that Wahaca will be extending its#TacoTuesday offer throughout 2017 in celebration of its 10-year anniversary, this Valentine’s Day each guests’ first plate of tacos will be just £1, offering diners the perfect taco-filled date night!

A quick look at the menu reveals a whole variety of choice, from steak to chicken and a good selection of vegetarian options. A clear favourite, Pork Pibil, is ordered a thousand times a day all over the country – braised for 5 hours in a secret Yucatecan marinade and has won over the hearts of many.

Wahaca have also opened up table bookings for the 14th which can be made via the link below, so make sure you book now to take advantage of this great deal! http://www.wahaca.co.uk/valentines/