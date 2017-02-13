The Valentines Day Style Guide.

Public service announcement: Valentines day is just around the corner. Yes, whether you love it or loath it, the day of love is fast approaching. This year, whether you’ve got a romantic date night lined up, or a girls night is on the cards , I’ve put together my pick of the best high street looks.

Date Night:

Are you and your significant other heading out to one of the West Quay’s new Watermark restaurants? Have you planned an evening of wine sipping, food tasting and gazing romantically into the others eyes? If the answer is yes, then these two outfits are perfect, combining the embroidery and floral trends we’re seeing everywhere at the moment.

New Look – Up until recently, I’ve always been a bit sceptical of what they have to offer, so pleasantly surprised to find the perfect outfit for the occasion. I love the detail on the side of this skirt, paired with the en-vogue frilled pink jumper, and coming in at under £40 for the whole thing – what’s there not to love!

Topshop – If you love the floral trend but don’t want to make the full commitment with a dress, I adore this green and pink floral wrap top from Topshop, and for those Made in Chelsea fans amongst you, it was recently spotted on their very own Georgia Toffolo! Pair with blue or black jeans, and some ankle boots, and it will have anyone weak at the knees (I have to admit, I couldn’t resist).

Girl’s night:

Just because you’re single doesn’t mean you can’t still feel the love! If you are planning a girl’s night in I recommend ASOS’s amazing avocado/ love themed pyjama’s (random I know!). But with cute messages like ‘I avo crush on you’ and ‘It’s wrong but so ripe’ who can resist. Whack out the Ben & Jerry’s and watch a rom-com with your girls.

Alternative Dressing:

Finally, if you’re just anti Valentines Day completely, you’re sassy AF and think its naff, how about showing this with a slogan tee? Missguided have some great T-shirts showing the world that you don’t need no man – you’re ‘Hotter than hell’ and you hate romance, or maybe you just need some space? Either way, enjoy!